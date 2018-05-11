“This is a day I’ve been working towards for a long…
“This is a day I’ve been working towards for a long time and it’s an honor to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks,” Lloyd Pierce said. “I have great respect for Travis and strong belief in his plan to bring a championship to the city of Atlanta. After spending time with ownership, it’s clear they have a deep investment in and commitment to making this a model organization. This opportunity is a perfect fit for me, and I’m eager to get started.”
May 11, 2018 | 7:16 pm EDT Update
The Hawks hired Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to be their head coach on Friday, a person familiar with the decision confirmed. Pierce will receive a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth season. ESPN first reported the agreement between the Hawks and Pierce.
The Hawks are following a rebuilding path like Philadelphia’s. When Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk set out to find a new coach, he said the person should have the ability to connect with young players and help them develop their skills. Pierce’s Hawks candidacy was buoyed by working with Schlenk for part of one season in Golden State.
Schlenk interviewed seven candidates for head coach. The Hawks hoped to hire David Fizdale before he accepted the head coach job with the Knicks. After that, Pierce emerged as the favorite among a group of finalists that also included Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, Hornets assistant Stephen Silas and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.
Before joining Brown’s Sixers staff, Pierce was a player development assistant with the Grizzlies from 2011-13. He served in a similar role with the Cavaliers from 2007-10 and was an assistant coach at Santa Clara University from 2002-07. Pierce is a native of San Jose, Calif. He played basketball at Santa Clara and graduated with a degree in business management. Pierce played four seasons internationally before returning to his alma mater to coach.
