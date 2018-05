Jonah Bolden looks set to join fellow Australian, Ben Simmons, and the 76ers, for next season, according to the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, Bryan Colangelo. “The one that is most likely to join this team, if at all, is Jonah Bolden,” Colangelo said in his exit interview on Saturday (AEST). “Some of that’s being discussed and talked about right now. He’s got an option, an NBA-out in his contract to come if it works out favourably for him and us.”