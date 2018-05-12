USA Today Sports

29 mins ago via Philly Voice
There is more involvement from other parties — including management and ownership — on a front-facing assistant like Pierce, however. Brown and the front office have discussed the possibility of staffers leaving for a period of over a year, a source told PhillyVoice, and will collaborate on who to bring in to replace Pierce. This process includes whether the position and Pierce’s responsibilities can be filled using internal options.

May 11, 2018 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
Jonah Bolden looks set to join fellow Australian, Ben Simmons, and the 76ers, for next season, according to the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, Bryan Colangelo. “The one that is most likely to join this team, if at all, is Jonah Bolden,” Colangelo said in his exit interview on Saturday (AEST). “Some of that’s being discussed and talked about right now. He’s got an option, an NBA-out in his contract to come if it works out favourably for him and us.”
29 mins ago via FOXSports.com

May 11, 2018 | 7:16 pm EDT Update
