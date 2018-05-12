A source relayed to PhillyVoice that the Sixers will se…
A source relayed to PhillyVoice that the Sixers will seek to resolve Brett Brown’s extension, discussed during Bryan Colangelo’s media availability Friday, before moving forward on replacing Pierce.
There is more involvement from other parties — including management and ownership — on a front-facing assistant like Pierce, however. Brown and the front office have discussed the possibility of staffers leaving for a period of over a year, a source told PhillyVoice, and will collaborate on who to bring in to replace Pierce. This process includes whether the position and Pierce’s responsibilities can be filled using internal options.
Jonah Bolden looks set to join fellow Australian, Ben Simmons, and the 76ers, for next season, according to the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, Bryan Colangelo. “The one that is most likely to join this team, if at all, is Jonah Bolden,” Colangelo said in his exit interview on Saturday (AEST). “Some of that’s being discussed and talked about right now. He’s got an option, an NBA-out in his contract to come if it works out favourably for him and us.”
True to character, Casey took the news [of his firing] with grace. “I leave here with my head high,” he told TSN, via text message. “I know where we started.”
May 11, 2018 | 7:16 pm EDT Update
The Hawks hired Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to be their head coach on Friday, a person familiar with the decision confirmed. Pierce will receive a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth season. ESPN first reported the agreement between the Hawks and Pierce.