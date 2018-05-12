USA Today Sports

Robert Covington: So lucky to have you as a coach over …

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 11, 2018 | 10:59 pm EDT Update
Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson surprised 9-year-old Suns fan Jazmyne Weber today with an invitation to join him on a trip of a lifetime to attend the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on Tuesday, May 15. The surprise event was held at the Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center, where Jazmyne thought she was attending just another day of physical therapy. The Suns also presented Jazmyne with a personalized sports wheelchair to help her pursue her passion of playing wheelchair basketball.
55 mins ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

55 mins ago via ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

After the sale, the Golden Nugget sportsbook followed normal gaming procedure and halted all NBA futures bets that involved the Rockets in an effort to eliminate any concerns over conflicts of interest. The sportsbook then removed the Rockets from the list of teams available to bet and reposted odds on the team to “finish best” in the Western Conference and the Finals. With Houston not offered, the Warriors have already finished best in the Western Conference at the Nugget, and anyone who bet Golden State may proceed to the cashier’s window, even though the series hasn’t started.
55 mins ago via ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

May 11, 2018 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
There is more involvement from other parties — including management and ownership — on a front-facing assistant like Pierce, however. Brown and the front office have discussed the possibility of staffers leaving for a period of over a year, a source told PhillyVoice, and will collaborate on who to bring in to replace Pierce. This process includes whether the position and Pierce’s responsibilities can be filled using internal options.
3 hours ago via Philly Voice

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home