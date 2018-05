After the sale, the Golden Nugget sportsbook followed normal gaming procedure and halted all NBA futures bets that involved the Rockets in an effort to eliminate any concerns over conflicts of interest. The sportsbook then removed the Rockets from the list of teams available to bet and reposted odds on the team to “finish best” in the Western Conference and the Finals. With Houston not offered, the Warriors have already finished best in the Western Conference at the Nugget, and anyone who bet Golden State may proceed to the cashier’s window, even though the series hasn’t started.