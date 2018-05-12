Robert Covington: So lucky to have you as a coach over …
Robert Covington: So lucky to have you as a coach over the years. Nobody deserves it more LP
May 11, 2018 | 10:59 pm EDT Update
Ian Begley: David Fizdale to @GetUpESPN on the type of player he’s looking for w/NYK: “Long and tough. But he’s gotta have an edge to him. I don’t want soft guys here. I don’t want cupcakes. I want guys that have an edge to them, that enjoy defending. That get joy out of locking teams down.”
Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson surprised 9-year-old Suns fan Jazmyne Weber today with an invitation to join him on a trip of a lifetime to attend the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on Tuesday, May 15. The surprise event was held at the Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center, where Jazmyne thought she was attending just another day of physical therapy. The Suns also presented Jazmyne with a personalized sports wheelchair to help her pursue her passion of playing wheelchair basketball.
Darren Wolfson: North Carolina’s Theo Pinson was another draft prospect to workout for the #Twolves this week. They are certainly doing a ton of homework on wings and will continue to do so in Chicago at the Combine next week.
The Western Conference finals don’t tip off until Monday, but one Las Vegas sportsbook is already paying out bets on the Golden State Warriors. The owner of that casino? Tilman Fertitta, who also happens to own the Houston Rockets. Fertitta purchased the Rockets for $2.2 billion in September. He also owns the Golden Nugget casino in downtown Las Vegas.
After the sale, the Golden Nugget sportsbook followed normal gaming procedure and halted all NBA futures bets that involved the Rockets in an effort to eliminate any concerns over conflicts of interest. The sportsbook then removed the Rockets from the list of teams available to bet and reposted odds on the team to “finish best” in the Western Conference and the Finals. With Houston not offered, the Warriors have already finished best in the Western Conference at the Nugget, and anyone who bet Golden State may proceed to the cashier’s window, even though the series hasn’t started.
May 11, 2018 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
A source relayed to PhillyVoice that the Sixers will seek to resolve Brett Brown’s extension, discussed during Bryan Colangelo’s media availability Friday, before moving forward on replacing Pierce.
There is more involvement from other parties — including management and ownership — on a front-facing assistant like Pierce, however. Brown and the front office have discussed the possibility of staffers leaving for a period of over a year, a source told PhillyVoice, and will collaborate on who to bring in to replace Pierce. This process includes whether the position and Pierce’s responsibilities can be filled using internal options.