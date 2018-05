However, Curry said there was a time early on in his career when he considered Paul — now a member of the Houston Rockets and the Warriors’ opponent in the Western Conference finals — to be a mentor of his. The two All-Star point guards worked out together in the summer when Curry was taken seventh overall out of Davidson in the 2009 NBA draft. “He was a great mentor when it came to understanding how a guy on his level prepared over the summer for an NBA season,” Curry said after practice Friday. “How disciplined he was, his work ethic, and I got to see that firsthand after summer league through the beginning of the season. And obviously we got a Carolina connection.”