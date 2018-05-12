Former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer is on …
Former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer is on the Raptors radar, according to sources. He’s widely respected for his expertise on both sides of the ball and led the Hawks to four straight playoff appearances (prior to this year) including the No.1 seed in the East and a 60-22 record in 2015.
May 12, 2018 | 6:45 am EDT Update
Tomer Azarly: Brian Windhorst on LeBron James’ future with #Cavs – “Let’s say they get lucky and hop up to number 3. I’m not sure that LeBron is that excited about, you know, playing with Luka Doncic even if that draft pick may end up setting the franchise in a great position in 2 or 3 years.” Windhorst, continued, on LeBron James’ free agency – “I think the #Cavs greatest situation is that there is no other great situation and that may end up keeping LeBron put.”
But the Sixers head coach didn’t do much to hide his belief that James should be the team’s top target in free agency, and he’s confident in the Sixers’ status as one of the NBA’s destination franchises. “I think that another high-level free agent is required. I feel like we have the ability to attract one,” Brown said, a statement that kicked off the speculation. “I think we need help to win a championship.” Colangelo, who spoke to the media following Brown’s remarks, agreed. “To say that this group can do it now? They obviously proved they couldn’t. Adding another talent and another piece is certainly something that we’re striving for,” Colangelo said.
The answer, at least the top target, is clear as day, with James expected by all to decline his player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers and enter free agency. Brown can’t admit that LeBron’s the top target, at least not by name, but he still sort of did. “I’m not here to tell names,” Brown said on the topic, before acknowledging that the answer is an easy one to arrive at. “To me, the answer becomes clear.” After a long, somewhat awkward pause before the next question, Brown continued. “It’s true though, right? I mean, like, we don’t have to turn this into calculus. It’s quite clear.”
NetsDaily: Celtic owner Wyc Grosbeck on final stages of Nets trade. He asked Danny Ainge how many picks Nets were offering. Two, Ainge answered. Grosbeck replied, “Great. Let’s go get a third pick.” Ainge did and called back. “Unbelievable. We got a third pick. This is great,” said Ainge.
The “Andre Iguodala almost signed with the Rockets last summer” story is alive and well. After practice on Friday, Iguodala was asked if he was close to joining Houston. He answered… but not really. “I don’t remember none of that from last summer,” Iguodala said with a smile on his face. “At the end of the day, it’s all business. Every story turns into business, so … I don’t know man. I don’t remember man. “I can’t get too deep right now because then it would be a story and everyone makes money off of it at my expense. I’m just really excited to play basketball in America and be free and all that politically correct stuff.”
However, Curry said there was a time early on in his career when he considered Paul — now a member of the Houston Rockets and the Warriors’ opponent in the Western Conference finals — to be a mentor of his. The two All-Star point guards worked out together in the summer when Curry was taken seventh overall out of Davidson in the 2009 NBA draft. “He was a great mentor when it came to understanding how a guy on his level prepared over the summer for an NBA season,” Curry said after practice Friday. “How disciplined he was, his work ethic, and I got to see that firsthand after summer league through the beginning of the season. And obviously we got a Carolina connection.”
There was no dress code for the Sixers’ exit interviews Thursday, but when T.J. McConnell was notified of the meeting, he pulled his best look to wear to the practice facility. “Just trying to be professional,” McConnell said. “I see the word ‘interview’ and I don’t think I’d ever go into an interview with sweatpants on or shorts. That was my mindset. “So I put my wedding suit on and came in and tried to impress Bryan (Colangelo) and Brett (Brown).”
Kyle Goon: When I asked Rudy about how he relates to Donovan off the court, I think his response speaks to the idea that they aren’t the best of friends, but he feels that their relationship has a lot of room to grow. The on-court stuff, however, will be the most important component.