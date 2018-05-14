John Hilton, who is black and Filipino and attended Santa Clara, described his longtime friend as a natural leader. “From the first day I met L.P., which now reaches back more than two decades, I was struck by his ability to say a lot without saying much at all,” Hilton said. “Lloyd is a natural leader who always made crew love an absolute priority. His crew rolled tight and you could tell they respected and loved him and that the feeling was mutual. To this day, the crew still stands strong. L.P. doesn’t just form community, he forms tribes.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day