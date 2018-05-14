The young Hawks had the East’s worst record this past season at 24-58. Atlanta, however, has a top 5 pick in this year’s draft and three first-rounders overall. Pierce’s time in Philadelphia made him a nice fit for the Hawks, who are in their own “Trust the Process” situation in a renovated Philips Arena. Pierce had a very strong interview and checked all the Hawks’ boxes, according to a source. The Hawks believe he has the ability to handle and talk to the media daily with a positive attitude about their rebuild. “We are excited to start a new chapter of Hawks Basketball with Lloyd as head coach of our team,” Hawks’ principal owner and chair of the board of directors Tony Ressler said in a release.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day