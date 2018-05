The Mavs should have about $30 million in cap space according to SportsDay’s Eddie Sefko, and Mark Cuban said the team will put it to use. “We have the cap room,” Cuban said. “That’s why we have it — to use it. There’s no reason to save it . “We would even use it before the draft. If we got a great player before the draft and we still have cap room now, going into the draft there might be something that we like. If somebody wants to get off money or somebody cuts somebody and we like him, we could sign them now.”