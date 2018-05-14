USA Today Sports

Pierce spent five years as an assistant coach with the 76ers, who finished this past season third in the Eastern Conference at 52-30 and advanced to the conference semifinals. Under head coach Brett Brown, Pierce was in charge of the Sixers’ defense and often wrote plays in the timeout. Pierce helped the Sixers grow from a laughable young team to an NBA force that landed the East’s third seed entering the playoffs. Brown has strongly stated that Pierce was ready to be an NBA head coach. “He understands today’s NBA,” one former Sixers player said. “No nonsense. He sets expectations. He holds players accountable. He gets along with players in a responsible way.”

The Mavs should have about $30 million in cap space according to SportsDay’s Eddie Sefko, and Mark Cuban said the team will put it to use. “We have the cap room,” Cuban said. “That’s why we have it — to use it. There’s no reason to save it. “We would even use it before the draft. If we got a great player before the draft and we still have cap room now, going into the draft there might be something that we like. If somebody wants to get off money or somebody cuts somebody and we like him, we could sign them now.”
LeBron James: “But I’ve been down 0-1, I’ve been down 0-2, I’ve been down before in the postseason. But for me, there’s never no level of concern, no matter how bad I played tonight with seven turnovers, how inefficient I was shooting the ball. “I’m just as confident going into a series whether it’s a 0-0 series or I’m down 0-1. So we have another opportunity to be better as a ball club coming in Tuesday night, and we’ll see what happens.”
“We know we just have to come in the next game and play better,” Love said. “On both ends of the floor, we didn’t play so great. … They’re a very good team. They’ve played extremely well throughout these playoffs, a number of guys have stepped up for them and played extremely efficient basketball. We’re not pressing the panic button, we’re going to go back to the drawing board and find what we can get better on the defensive end and let the offense take care of itself.”
LiAngelo, the middle brother between Lonzo and LaMelo, entered his name into the 2018 NBA Draft after playing professionally in Lithuania this season, and he’s hoping to join Lonzo on the Lakers. “Lakers is my priority, for sure. I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with ‘Zo, we went undefeated. Same thing will happen when we get older. We’re just going to get stronger and faster and better feel for the game,” LiAngelo told ESPN LA 710.
