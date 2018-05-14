Creighton's Khyri Thomas (staying in the draft) is a projected 1st-round pick on 10 of the 11 mocks/big boards I'm using for my aggregate model. The 3-and-D guard will be one of the top players to watch if/when he participates in 5-on-5 combine scrimmages: usat.ly/2HYEkTX pic.twitter.com/UTrnCquODd