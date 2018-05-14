USA Today Sports

Storyline: Dennis Schroeder Trade?
David Hein: Dennis Schröder told a press conference in Germany that @Pacers (he has a good relationship with Victor Oladipo) and @Bucks would be teams he could imagine being traded to: “Of course I have my thoughts and my friends with other teams. For example, Indiana or Milwaukee wouldn’t be too bad. Those are the teams where you can say the organization is going in the right direction.”
David Hein: Dennis Schröder said he wants to stay in Atlanta if it looks like things are going in the right direction. But he said he wants to compete while in his prime: “I will be 25 in September and of course you want to win a title some time. In my prime – 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 – I want to compete. I cannot be second to last in the Eastern Conference. That’s why I will have these talks with the Hawks.”
Storyline: Dennis Schroeder Trade?
May 14, 2018 | 3:38 pm EDT Update
Meaning: Harden and Paul, who for all their stylistic differences might be the two best isolation guards in the NBA. If D’Antoni has adapted, if the revolutionary has gone evolutionary in this late stage of his coaching career, it’s because his twin point guards essentially demand it. They’re simply too good at what they do for D’Antoni to say otherwise. “We got the best iso guy in the world,” he says of Harden. “And that’s why we do it.” “I think every point guard plays at their comfort level, where they’re most effective,” he says, “and we just mold everything around that.”
