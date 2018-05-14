David Hein: Speaking in Germany at a German Basketball Federation DBB press conference, Dennis Schröder about the current situation with the Atlanta Hawks: “I don’t know what the organization has in mind, that’s why I am going back in a week. Of course, Atlanta is my city, I was drafted there, have a lot of memories there, but like I said, I have to look individually at what’s best for me.”
David Hein: An elaboration from Dennis Schröder about the next few days and the up-coming talks with the @ATLHawks: “I will talk to the general manager and owner of the team and we will talk about the organization and what they want to do in the future. My agent will also be there and he will talk to them tomorrow and Wednesday and see how it continues on.”
David Hein: Dennis Schröder told a press conference in Germany that @Pacers (he has a good relationship with Victor Oladipo) and @Bucks would be teams he could imagine being traded to: “Of course I have my thoughts and my friends with other teams. For example, Indiana or Milwaukee wouldn’t be too bad. Those are the teams where you can say the organization is going in the right direction.”
David Hein: Dennis Schröder said he wants to stay in Atlanta if it looks like things are going in the right direction. But he said he wants to compete while in his prime: “I will be 25 in September and of course you want to win a title some time. In my prime – 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 – I want to compete. I cannot be second to last in the Eastern Conference. That’s why I will have these talks with the Hawks.”
Michael Lee: GSW hasn’t been underdogs in any game with both Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant in the lineup…until Game 1 of WCF. A first time for everything, I guess. HOU deserves respect for being the No. 1 seed but are we really supposed to consider it an upset if the Dubs win?
May 14, 2018 | 3:38 pm EDT Update
Meaning: Harden and Paul, who for all their stylistic differences might be the two best isolation guards in the NBA. If D’Antoni has adapted, if the revolutionary has gone evolutionary in this late stage of his coaching career, it’s because his twin point guards essentially demand it. They’re simply too good at what they do for D’Antoni to say otherwise. “We got the best iso guy in the world,” he says of Harden. “And that’s why we do it.” “I think every point guard plays at their comfort level, where they’re most effective,” he says, “and we just mold everything around that.”