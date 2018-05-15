"If you don't have a relationship with players, it's no…
“If you don’t have a relationship with players, it’s not going to work.” Lloyd Pierce on what he finds works best for getting players to buy into their development.
May 15, 2018 | 6:37 am EDT Update
“This is why anybody would want him on their team,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “You think about a couple years ago, and we’re in the Finals and we couldn’t quite get over the hump. Kevin is the guy that puts you over the hump. “I don’t know what you do to guard him. He can get any shot he wants.”
However, Durant’s explosion wasn’t a main concern of the Rockets. “He is 7 feet and falling away. He’s one of the best scorers ever, right? So I thought he was extremely good. But we can withstand that,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said after his team lost 119-106 at home on Monday. “We can’t withstand turning the ball over, missing layups, them getting out. Klay Thompson got up 15 [3-pointers]. We can’t give him 15 3s. We’re switching everything and staying off for that reason, so we have to clean up some stuff and see if we can do it on Wednesday.”
A confused Durant walked toward the bench yelling, “Why?” He watched from the bench as the Rockets proceeded on a 5-0 run, and the forward was seen again yelling, “Why?” Assistant coach Jarron Collins and teammate David West had to calm down the reigning Finals MVP. “I wanted to stay in the game at that point,” Durant said. “But the best part about it, I trust coach and we can move past those conversations pretty quick. I’m glad we got the W, though.”
This was a winnable game if the Rockets had stayed close enough to steal it. They couldn’t even do that, and will now return to Toyota Center for Game 2 with their entire season pretty much on the line. “We can go a little faster,” D’Antoni said. “We can do a few things to speed ourselves up a little bit. We got down in the shot clock too many times. We’ve got to avoid that.”
Mark Berman: PJ Tucker: “Lot of basketball to be played. Nobody’s going to panic. We’re a veteran group.” #Rockets pic.twitter.com/f3fQmj10yv