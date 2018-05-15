USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Twitter
“If you don’t have a relationship with players, it’s not going to work.” Lloyd Pierce on what he finds works best for getting players to buy into their development.

May 15, 2018 | 6:37 am EDT Update
However, Durant’s explosion wasn’t a main concern of the Rockets. “He is 7 feet and falling away. He’s one of the best scorers ever, right? So I thought he was extremely good. But we can withstand that,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said after his team lost 119-106 at home on Monday. “We can’t withstand turning the ball over, missing layups, them getting out. Klay Thompson got up 15 [3-pointers]. We can’t give him 15 3s. We’re switching everything and staying off for that reason, so we have to clean up some stuff and see if we can do it on Wednesday.”
1 hour ago via ESPN

A confused Durant walked toward the bench yelling, “Why?” He watched from the bench as the Rockets proceeded on a 5-0 run, and the forward was seen again yelling, “Why?” Assistant coach Jarron Collins and teammate David West had to calm down the reigning Finals MVP. “I wanted to stay in the game at that point,” Durant said. “But the best part about it, I trust coach and we can move past those conversations pretty quick. I’m glad we got the W, though.”
1 hour ago via ESPN

