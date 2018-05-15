USA Today Sports

At the start of his first news conference as the Atlant…

1 hour ago via NBA.com
At the start of his first news conference as the Atlanta Hawks coach, Lloyd Pierce looked down at a row filled with four of his new players. His thoughts immediately turned to his passion: Defense. ”If we weren’t doing this press conference right now, I’d probably have these guys doing some defensive drills,” Pierce said Monday. ”That’s who I am.”

, , Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 15, 2018 | 6:37 am EDT Update
However, Durant’s explosion wasn’t a main concern of the Rockets. “He is 7 feet and falling away. He’s one of the best scorers ever, right? So I thought he was extremely good. But we can withstand that,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said after his team lost 119-106 at home on Monday. “We can’t withstand turning the ball over, missing layups, them getting out. Klay Thompson got up 15 [3-pointers]. We can’t give him 15 3s. We’re switching everything and staying off for that reason, so we have to clean up some stuff and see if we can do it on Wednesday.”
1 hour ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , ,

A confused Durant walked toward the bench yelling, “Why?” He watched from the bench as the Rockets proceeded on a 5-0 run, and the forward was seen again yelling, “Why?” Assistant coach Jarron Collins and teammate David West had to calm down the reigning Finals MVP. “I wanted to stay in the game at that point,” Durant said. “But the best part about it, I trust coach and we can move past those conversations pretty quick. I’m glad we got the W, though.”
1 hour ago via ESPN

Uncategorized

,

Home