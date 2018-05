However, Durant’s explosion wasn’t a main concern of the Rockets. “He is 7 feet and falling away. He’s one of the best scorers ever, right? So I thought he was extremely good. But we can withstand that,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said after his team lost 119-106 at home on Monday. “We can’t withstand turning the ball over, missing layups, them getting out. Klay Thompson got up 15 [3-pointers]. We can’t give him 15 3s. We’re switching everything and staying off for that reason, so we have to clean up some stuff and see if we can do it on Wednesday.”