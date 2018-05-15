Q. This past season part of Philadelphia’s defensive …
Q. This past season part of Philadelphia’s defensive profile was to force a lot of mid-range shots (only two teams forced opponents to take a higher frequency, according to Cleaning the Glass). How did you go about doing that? Lloyd Pierce: A lot of it is relying on who you have on the floor and trying to play to those guys’ strengths. The obvious (key) is Joel (Embiid) and his ability individually to protect the rim just with his size, his instincts, his defensive mindset. When you know that is your anchor and you have a backbone that’s out there, in a lot of ways we had the ability to get up and pressure the basketball more and funnel it to Joel and his rim percentage defense. I think we finished the season as the No. 1 field-goal percentage defense. Knowing we have an anchor it allows you to get up and pressure. Pressure takes you off the 3-point line, it funnels you down to the rim or it funnels you into a position where you have to settle for some of those mid-range shots. We use his and Amir Johnson’s ability to rim to be great presenters. They were always great position guys. It’s not about just blocking shots. It’s more about the positioning. That allowed us to play a little more confidently on the perimeter.
Specifically, Marks talked to ESPN 101.3 in Boston Monday about how the Nets did have a long-term plan in place that included a bid for Kevin Durant! He also offers a less-than- veiled criticism of Mikhail Prokhorov for not wanting to pay “substantial” luxury taxes after the 2013-14 season. Marks laid out the Nets thinking as they worked on the deal, noting Brooklyn was in a “win-now” mode and Boston wasn’t. It was Marks, then assistant GM to Billy King, and Mike Zarren, Danny Ainge’s No. 2, who handled the nuts and bolts of the deal. “I thought that when we did the deal, I thought we would have a championship level team in 13-14, would be a playoff team in 14-15 and then, when the cap spike came in 2016, we’d in a good position to get a Kevin Durant or one of these marquee free agents just based on past success and we were all wrong,” offered Marks. “We misjudged the trade big time.”
“I didn’t think we’d have a one-year window to try to win a championship,” Marks told “The Huddle.” “And I guess when you don’t want to pay the luxury tax substantially, that can alter your plans as to what your roster is. If you change the course of direction as to how you do business, this is probably what the results were. We all paid the price dearly.” And Marks, like Dmitry Razumov, Prokhorov’s No. 2, said he wishes the Nets hadn’t agreed to swap picks in 2017. “I’ve said all along that my biggest regret is the pick swap that got Boston Jayson Tatum because I don’t think that had to be included in the deal and eventually, it was,” he added without explanation.
Diamond Leung: Festus Ezeli on losing to the Cavs: “Losing in the way that we did especially given that i wasn’t 100% & able to help my team the way that I wanted to, it haunts me til today & I don’t want to play bkb if that is the way that I get to play bkb physically.” itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/i-a…
Q. We’ve heard that you oversaw the defense under Brett Brown in Philadelphia. What were your responsibilities? Lloyd Pierce: Everything. And I say that with humility. Brett empowered me to run our defense. I’m not taking credit from a selfish standpoint. He presented the opportunity to me I think three years ago and said I want to make you the single voice. I am going to rely on that to make the decisions, the executive decisions of what we do in-game and how we prepare. It was more of his empowerment than me leading. But he gave me full autonomy on what we were going to do on the defensive end whether it’s the drills, the game plan — I game-planned for all 82 games — the concepts and kind of creating that defensive culture. It’s been a huge responsibility. I don’t know how many assistant coaches in the league have had that responsibility to cover the entire defense and all 82 game preps. That was the role.
Some of the most consequential minutes of the NBA season will occur Tuesday night in Chicago when the annual draft lottery order is determined. The Phoenix Suns, who finished with a league-worst record 21-61 have a 25% chance of landing the top overall pick, which could net them Arizona center Deandre Ayton or European sensation Luka Doncic. Others, like the Memphis Grizzlies (20%), the Dallas Mavericks (14%) and the Atlanta Hawks (14%) are praying the ping pong balls bounce in their favor.
It’s even possible, albeit unlikely, that the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the Los Angeles Lakers’ pick, could wind up with another top overall selection. Due to last year’s Boston-Philadelphia swap for the No. 1 overall pick, the Celtics, currently up 1-0 in the conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, even have a chance at landing the No. 2 or No. 3 pick. It’s highly likely this pick remains with the Sixers in the 10-13 range, but stranger things have happened.
Mike Woodson leaving Clippers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Assistant coach Mike Woodson won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers staff next season, league sources tell ESPN. Woodson’s departure off Doc Rivers’ bench will create an opening for a top-level, defensive-minded assistant.