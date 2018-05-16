Michael Cunningham: Hawks GM Schlenk: “If somebody wants to make us a great (trade) offer, we will listen. Right now we are happy to pick 3 and we know we are going to get a good player.”
May 15, 2018 | 9:16 pm EDT Update
The Suns finally hit the jackpot in the NBA draft lottery. Phoenix won Tuesday’s lottery and for the first time in franchise history will have the No. 1 pick in the draft, to be held June 21.
“Obviously getting the top pick in this draft with all the talent and all the different options, boy, I’m getting emotional,” General Manager Ryan McDonough said. “It was special. It was cool.” Not surprisingly, McDonough wouldn’t reveal the Suns’ plans for the No. 1 pick. “Absolutely not,” he said. “I’ll let you know June 21. I know people jump to conclusions as to who it’s going to be but we don’t know yet.”
Ronald Tillery: Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace on getting the 4th pick in the NBA draft lottery: “There’s always players in the draft, especially at four in this draft. I’m going to have a nice Italian dinner in Chicago.”
Eddie Sefko: Michael Finley on picking fifth: “it’s a deep draft. I think we’ll still be able to get a player with the fifth pick that will help us.”
Mike McGraw: Paxson: “The game is at such a state now where versatility is a big thing, especially at the wing. You look at some of the teams still playing, how versatile they are.” #Bulls