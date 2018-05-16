USA Today Sports

Michael Wallace: Hearing initially Kings gladly willing…

1 hour ago via MyMikeCheck
Michael Wallace: Hearing initially Kings gladly willing to take whoever Suns leave on the board after first pick (Luka or Ayton), with neither falling below second if picks are kept. The Hawks are the team that could flip the rest of the draft board upside down as the true wildcard at No. 3.

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Storyline: No. 1 pick
More HoopsHype Rumors
May 15, 2018 | 11:12 pm EDT Update
Home