Michael Wallace: Hearing initially Kings gladly willing to take whoever Suns leave on the board after first pick (Luka or Ayton), with neither falling below second if picks are kept. The Hawks are the team that could flip the rest of the draft board upside down as the true wildcard at No. 3.
May 15, 2018 | 11:12 pm EDT Update
Boston is out to a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals after beating the Cavaliers 107-94 in Game 2 on Tuesday. Cleveland is the three-time conference champs with all the vets, but was outclassed through two games here.
Cavaliers forward LeBron James left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night and went to the Cleveland locker room in the second quarter after colliding with Boston’s Jayson Tatum under the basket. He returned a few minutes later and finished out the half with what the Cavaliers said was a strained neck.
Brian Mahoney: Suns were fourth straight team with best odds to win the #NBADraftLottery, after worst team had previously gone 10 straight years without winning. Tanking really paid off in the final years of this format.
“Of course you want to win any contest or lottery,” Perry said. “But come into it my expectations were very measured, knowing what the odds were. I’m just happy we didn’t move back. We stayed consistent with odds.”