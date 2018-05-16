USA Today Sports

Schroder specifically told the German media he could imagine himself being traded to the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks. “Of course, I have my thoughts and my friends with other teams,” Schroder said. “For example, Indiana wouldn’t be too bad. Milwaukee wouldn’t be too bad. Those are two teams where you can say the organization is going in the right direction.”
New Orleans Pelicans superstar DeMarcus Cousins is a free agent this offseason. His social media interactions tonight are worth mentioning. As noted by clothing designer Brandon Awadis, the big man was asked by a fan why he unfollowed his team on Instagram. Cousins replied, explaining he made the decision because he is “grown” – he has made no comment yet but it’s safe to assume he was not hacked.
Does it suck a bit that you’re not a free agent this offseason after a 👌 year? You’d probably be looking at long-term security for the first time. Spencer Dinwiddie: Nah, it is what it is. I’m not worried about it. I didn’t get into this for money. I want to win and build a legacy. I have like 8-10 years left to do this at an extremely high level. I want eight championships and eight Finals MVPs. Thanks for that headline. Spencer Dinwiddie: Haha, no problem. Money will come as it’s supposed to. It is nice to know I’ll have a job next year though, LOL.
After the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 107-94 on Tuesday to fall down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference finals, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said that Boston is “gooning the game up.” The Celtics didn’t seem to have any problem with the characterization. “I don’t even know what to say to that,” Jaylen Brown said. “I agree, I guess.” Boston forward Marcus Morris added his assessment. “Gooning? That’s a good word,” Morris said. “S—, we’re doing what it takes. Whatever it takes, every player, 1 to 15, whatever it takes, that’s what we’re doing. You call it what you want to call it. We’re just trying to get the win.”
