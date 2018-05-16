Andy Larsen: Jazz announce Utah Jazz Summer League to t…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 16, 2018 | 1:31 pm EDT Update
Paul Pierce was on the phone talking about his 2010 Celtics and the second-round series against Cleveland. He seemed to take particular joy in the video of LeBron James walking off the court in the Garden and removing his jersey on the way to the dressing room — the prelude to a departure for Miami two months later. “We could be seeing history repeat itself,” Pierce said through laughter. “That’s the funny part about it, because if Boston beats them, we all know he’s gone. He may be gone anyway.”
Kristaps Porzingis has not been doing most of his ACL rehab in Latvia as previously thought, but secretly working in Spain with Real Madrid, according to multiple sources. Porzingis has conducted much of his offseason rehab in Madrid at its training facility that houses its superpower basketball and soccer clubs.
After his exit meeting, Porzingis flew to his homeland in Leipaja, Latvia but believes he’s in good hands in Spain, where he played three seasons in the Spanish League and speaks the language fluently. “KP is doing great in Madrid,’’ said Carlon Colker, Porzingis’ performance doctor based in Greenwich, Conn. “His aggressive rehab is at a jaw-dropping rate. In conjunction, his body is already looking beastly. By September, he’ll be almost non-recognizable with his shirt off. We’re working on increasing his lean muscle mass and also training for a functionality and ruggedness to compliment his game.’’
Isaiah Thomas: I haven’t been able to really workout & get better in over a year! Finally pain free. This is going to be fun!!! #ThatSLOWgrind
Marc Stein: Some @nbagleague scuttle emanating from Chicago: I’m told the annual G-League Showcase is being moved to December (up from January) and Las Vegas — as we discussed in January — remains a very strong contender to take over hosting duties
In his interview with fiba.basektball, the 29-year-old acknowledged that he won’t have too many chances to perform on the World Cup stage and won’t let this one slip by without a fight: “I love playing in these kinds of tournaments. And I want to fight to help my team make it to China 2019. I want to compete on the world stage once again in my career”, he started.
In 2016, the Sacramento Kings developed and launched an interactive, predictive gaming platform for fans to wager points on in-game action – from their arena seat or around the world. “Call the Shot” is part of the award-winning, dual-mode Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center app – the fan “remote control” for the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena. The Supreme Court’s decision, coupled with potential legislation in California, could pave the way for fans to use the innovative gaming platform to consume and interact with the game in new ways. “The next-generation of fan experience is embracing technology, allowing fans to further connect with their favorite sports and teams through advanced data, video and fantasy games, as well as limited-wagering. Opening gaming creates new opportunities to transform how fans are consuming the game inside and beyond the walls of the arena. I applaud Commissioner Silver for his leadership and look forward to an open dialogue on this important issue.”