David Aldridge: Expect top assistant Darvin Ham to join Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee, per sources, along with most, if not all, of his former Hawks coaching staff.
May 16, 2018 | 8:50 pm EDT Update
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet is one of three finalists for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award (Lou Williams and Eric Gordon the others). Well deserved. If his value wasn’t already apparent, you saw it when he got hurt in the playoffs.
Clevis Murphy: Top 3 Rookie of the Year nominees: Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum, per TNT.