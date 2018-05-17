Budenholzer, 48, most recently served as head coach of …
Budenholzer, 48, most recently served as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks where he guided the team to a 213-197 (.520) record over the last five seasons, including four playoff appearances and a franchise best 60-22 record in 2014-15. He was named NBA Coach of the Year following the 2014-15 campaign that saw the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference Finals. “I’m extremely grateful to the Bucks ownership group and Jon Horst to be named the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks,” Budenholzer said. “There are terrific people throughout the organization and together we have a tremendous opportunity to take the Bucks to the next level. I look forward to working with our group of young and exciting players and helping us evolve in many ways to succeed on the court. The venues are also in place with an incredible, new state-of-the art arena and first-class Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center. The tremendously supportive fans in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin are waiting and ready. Now it’s up to us to put all the pieces together, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Shaquille O’Neal is looking to score a major pay day in the real-estate game. According to the Wall Street Journal, Shaq has placed his 31,000-square-foot home in Windermere, Fla., on the market for $28 million. The 12-bed, 13-bath mansion includes a full-sized basketball court, movie theater, 17-car garage and plenty of customized Shaq finishes. It appeared on MTV Cribs back in the day.
The Milwaukee Bucks today named Mike Budenholzer as the team’s new head coach. “We are thrilled to welcome Mike Budenholzer as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Mike has played a key role in building successful teams throughout his career. He’s widely respected and has shown a special ability to teach and develop players. His leadership, basketball intellect, championship-level experience and communication skills make him the right fit to take our team to the next level.”
Matt Velazquez: I’m sure many are wondering if I asked Giannis about his meal Wed. w/ Middleton & Budenholzer. I sure did. He chose not to give up the secret location: “We had a private place, a private little area that we went to, me and Khris and Bud. By the way, the food was great there.”
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue entered Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals with a specific plan to always have one of his two All-Stars (LeBron James and Kevin Love) on the floor. But you know what they say about plans. Sometimes they change. Such was the case at the start of the second quarter Tuesday night when Lue was forced to roll out a five-man group of struggling George Hill, Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green and Larry Nance Jr.
“I’m not going to tell you that,” Tyronn Lue said when asked about what led to him starting the quarter without either of his two stars. “Something happened but we’ll be better at it next time.”