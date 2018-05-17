Jon Nyatawa: Khyri Thomas said he's met with about 10 t…
Jon Nyatawa: Khyri Thomas said he’s met with about 10 teams already. More interviews to come tomorrow too. Mentioned the Jazz, Suns, Bulls, Lakers, Celtics, Hawks & Wizards
May 17, 2018 | 8:16 pm EDT Update
McDonough said he’s not concerned that the Suns won’t be able to work out Doncic because he’ll be playing in the Liga ACB, the top professional basketball division of the Spanish basketball league, through June. The Suns already have seen Doncic play in person several times, and McDonough plans to head to Europe in the next few weeks to get another look at the Slovenian guard. “If anything, it makes it easier for us to evaluate him in real time against high-level competition,” McDonough said. “We view that as a benefit.”
So whom will the Suns take at No. 1? McDonough said again Thursday that the decision won’t come until the days leading up to the June 21 draft. He also said Phoenix’s candidate list stretches beyond Ayton and Doncic. He specifically mentioned Duke’s Marvin Bagley III and Texas’ Mohamed Bamba, and said Phoenix would interview between five to 10 players for the top pick.
Jerry Zgoda: Among the many draft prospects the Wolves have interviewed in Chicago: IMG Academy Anfernee Simons, Nova’s Donte DiVincenzo, Miami’s Bruce Brown, Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith, Dayton’s Kostas Antetokounmpo (yes, those Antetokounmpos). Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. scheduled for tomorrow
Jeff Goodman: Utah State junior guard DeAngelo Isby told ESPN he will remain in the NBA Draft. Has signed with Darren White of Future Sports Management. Played first two years in juco ranks.
May 17, 2018 | 7:54 pm EDT Update
Mike McGraw: Porter Jr.: “They had me the No. 1 player in high school, but I didn’t even feel like I was 100 percent, and I do now. So I’m just excited to show everybody the player I am and that I’m still the best player.”
Porter Jr., like most projected lottery picks, did not participate in the five-on-five scrimmages here during the first day of action at the combine, which ends Friday. Jontay Porter, who has declared for the draft but has not signed with an agent — which leaves open the possibility of a return to MU — surprisingly opted not to participate in the scrimmages either. “We were advised not to have him do five-on-five,” Porter Sr. told The Star.