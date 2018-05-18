If the Hawks keep their pick, Marvin Bagley III looks l…
If the Hawks keep their pick, Marvin Bagley III looks like an easy choice, assuming Luka Doncic is unavailable, Jonathan Givony said on The Woj Pod (via RealGM). “With Atlanta, you heard all along that Marvin Bagley was really their guy,” he said. “Potentially at two also, maybe even at one, I think they would have looked very hard at him. If he’s there at three, it’s an easy choice for them.”
May 18, 2018 | 8:39 am EDT Update
Sam Amick: Seemed fitting to share this here: Was told Warriors are not concerned about Steph Curry’s left knee, and that he wouldn’t be playing if they were (since us media types and fans have been wondering) twitter.com/espn_macmahon/…
“I feel good. I feel good,” Curry told The Undefeated. “It’s something that you can’t shake off because of how recent the injury was. But I’m out there. I feel great, and I’m not worried about anything with my knee. I keep saying the same thing. I feel good.”
Stephen Curry is 1-for-13 on triples through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, and, as any observer of the series has noted, he seems to be playing slower than usual. Asked if that’s a conditioning or knee-related issue, Payne, Curry’s personal trainer and the founder and owner of Accelerate Basketball, offered the following explanation. “Just how hard he’s having to work defensively is certainly, probably, showing up on the other end just a little bit,” Payne said. “But that’s not an excuse.” “I really think that with the layoff that they have between last night and when they play again this weekend, there will be a lot of time to kind of reflect on everything — what did and didn’t work.”
“When LeBron leaves,” one Eastern Conference executive told Bleacher Report, choosing an interesting qualifier (not “if” but “when”), “that trade will be devastating financially. A lot of money in [George] Hill and Clarkson, and you have to pay Nance.”
The best the Cavs can hope for is that James can find it within himself to pull the team out of this hole, complete an eighth consecutive trip to the Finals and then fail to find the free-agent options as appealing as he may have hoped. “He’s not going to the Lakers, because they know they can get Kawhi [Leonard] next summer,” the agent said. “If I’m the Sixers, I have to think about what it means to bring in LeBron and take the ball out of Ben Simmons’ hands. Simmons is useless when he’s not controlling the ball. Is LeBron going to give up the ball?”
While there’s been speculation that Memphis would go into this offseason looking to start a rebuild of the franchise, the team has given indications that it intends to keep its core together — guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol — and attempt to return to the postseason under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff. That would mean losing the 2019 first-rounder to the Celtics.
Whether or not a Cleveland Cavaliers player actually called Danny Ainge a “fu—– thief” remains unconfirmed. Regardless, Ainge was more than willing to respond to the charge. The Celtics’ president of basketball operations was asked about the alleged remark (reported by The Athletic on Wednesday) during an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich. “First of all, time will tell,” Ainge said. “But that pick that we gave them had the chance to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. It turned out to be No. 8, but who knows? They may get a really good player with the eighth pick in this year’s draft. There are some very good players at the top of the draft.”