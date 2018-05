Stephen Curry is 1-for-13 on triples through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, and, as any observer of the series has noted, he seems to be playing slower than usual. Asked if that’s a conditioning or knee-related issue, Payne, Curry’s personal trainer and the founder and owner of Accelerate Basketball, offered the following explanation. “Just how hard he’s having to work defensively is certainly, probably, showing up on the other end just a little bit,” Payne said. “But that’s not an excuse.” “I really think that with the layoff that they have between last night and when they play again this weekend, there will be a lot of time to kind of reflect on everything — what did and didn’t work.”