Carsen Edwards, a shooting guard who averaged 18.5 points and shot 40.6 percent from 3, has generated at least enough interest to get workouts with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. He has upcoming sessions scheduled with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
Carsen Edwards, a shooting guard who averaged 18.5 poin…
May 18, 2018 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
As the Lakers head into a potentially franchise-changing offseason, their front office is keeping its options fully open. While they like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, they have told teams no player is untouchable in trades, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade and free-agent negotiations.
To be clear, the Lakers are not actively shopping any of their players. They are willing to listen to offers and could move one of them — even a member of the talented young cadre of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart — if an offer blows them away.
While the Lakers have not begun hard negotiations with Randle, they have kept the line of communication open with his representatives. Randle will be a restricted free agent this summer. The Lakers will have the option to match any offer he receives on the market.
Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser has had surgery to repair a broken left foot. The team said Friday the operation was performed in his native Germany. The Bulls gave no timetable for his recovery.
May 18, 2018 | 6:25 pm EDT Update
Luka Doncic, who is entering the draft this year (and) hadn’t yet informed of his departure to the American league, did so at the end of the game in the press zone: “Yes, to say goodbye winning the tenth (Euroleague for Real Madrid) would be very special”, said Doncic.