Carsen Edwards, a shooting guard who averaged 18.5 points and shot 40.6 percent from 3, has generated at least enough interest to get workouts with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. He has upcoming sessions scheduled with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

May 18, 2018 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
As the Lakers head into a potentially franchise-changing offseason, their front office is keeping its options fully open. While they like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, they have told teams no player is untouchable in trades, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade and free-agent negotiations.
Storyline: Brandon Ingram Trade?
May 18, 2018 | 6:25 pm EDT Update
