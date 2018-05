Itinerant forward Billy Preston and slender guard Anfernee Simons, neither of whom played in a regular-season college basketball game, both opted for the aura of mystery over the risk of more exposure by sitting out the competitive sessions here. They joined another prospect who bailed on college basketball, 7-foot center Mitchell Robinson, who announced earlier in the week that he’d be skipping all NBA combine activities, including physical testing and team interviews. (Former prep star Michael Porter Jr., who battled back injuries at Missouri and projects as a top-10 pick after just three college games, followed their lead and didn’t participate in five-on-five workouts at the combine.) “It’s the Darko effect,” grumbled a veteran NBA executive Thursday night. “When he got drafted, it changed everything. Now no one wants to participate and risk getting shown up.”