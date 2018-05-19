That player is no other hand Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested was heavily targeted by the Hawks back in the 2013 NBA Draft. The two touched on the subject during a recent episode of The Woj Pod. Here’s a brief transcript of the exchange between the two during the podcast, via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. Wojnarowski: “That night with Giannis, Atlanta was really – Brian, you both know this. Atlanta was really determined to get him.” Windhorst: “Oh, yes. I’ve listened to Danny Ferry’s sob story about this one.” Wojnarowski: “Danny Ferry, Wes Wilcox were really focused on him.”
