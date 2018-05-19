USA Today Sports

That player is no other hand Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested was heavily targeted by the Hawks back in the 2013 NBA Draft. The two touched on the subject during a recent episode of The Woj Pod. Here’s a brief transcript of the exchange between the two during the podcast, via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. Wojnarowski: “That night with Giannis, Atlanta was really – Brian, you both know this. Atlanta was really determined to get him.” Windhorst: “Oh, yes. I’ve listened to Danny Ferry’s sob story about this one.” Wojnarowski: “Danny Ferry, Wes Wilcox were really focused on him.”

Kanter tweeted Thursday a picture of himself with his body twisted and wrote, “my legs telling me opt out my body’s telling me opt in.” Fizdale said he’s preparing as if Kanter will be back. “As of today, he’s ours,” Fizdale said. “That’s how I look at it. He’s a Knick. Until I’m notified otherwise. “He could have been fooling me but he seemed excited and like he’s really looking forward to this fresh start. The guy’s a heck of a player and he fits the toughness part of what we’re talking about.”
Storyline: Enes Kanter Free Agency
David Fizdale’s main priorities this summer are to connect with Kristaps Porzingis and create a winning culture and environment that brings out the best in the Knicks’ franchise player. Fizdale said his plan is to fly to Europe “maybe multiple times” and spend a lot of time with Porzingis this offseason, and make him feel good about what he’s returning to in the fall. “I want him to feel something different,” Fizdale said Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine. “I want him to feel something that when he comes back here it’s going to be special for him. He’s walking back into a culture and environment that’s set up for winning.
“I think Steph’s healthy,” Kerr said. “He’s moving fine. But it’s more rhythm than anything. If you come back from six weeks (absence) in the regular season, chances are you’re going to have a game where nobody’s focused, the other team is playing a fourth in five nights, the defense isn’t that tough, you’re going to make a bunch of 3s and feel good.”
Storyline: Stephen Curry Injury
Itinerant forward Billy Preston and slender guard Anfernee Simons, neither of whom played in a regular-season college basketball game, both opted for the aura of mystery over the risk of more exposure by sitting out the competitive sessions here. They joined another prospect who bailed on college basketball, 7-foot center Mitchell Robinson, who announced earlier in the week that he’d be skipping all NBA combine activities, including physical testing and team interviews. (Former prep star Michael Porter Jr., who battled back injuries at Missouri and projects as a top-10 pick after just three college games, followed their lead and didn’t participate in five-on-five workouts at the combine.) “It’s the Darko effect,” grumbled a veteran NBA executive Thursday night. “When he got drafted, it changed everything. Now no one wants to participate and risk getting shown up.”
