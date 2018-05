Haslem, who turns 38 on June 9, reiterated that he couldn’t envision such a transition because it wouldn’t allow himself to be himself. “I don’t want to do coaching; the coaching is not for me,” he said. “Being in the locker room and being able to have that raw side where I can still be a player and I can still be brutally honest and I don’t have to be politically correct or play the political side of things, it gives me a little more leeway to communicate with my guys being a player, as opposed to a coach.”