Huerter’s next stop will be a workout with the Nets on Tuesday. He worked out with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics before the combine and is hoping to make a West Coast trip after passing through Brooklyn. He is expected to work out for the Utah Jazz on May 28, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and then fly home to Clifton Park, N.Y., to make a decision with his family.
May 19, 2018 | 6:24 pm EDT Update
“NBA is an amazing league. It’s the best league in the world. It’s amazing,” Doncic told Eurohoops when asked if he considers the coverage of NBA as a form of reward. “I’m just focused on the Final Four. When the NBA thing comes…I’ll decide about it,” he also said regarding his jump to the best league on the planet.
The discussion about where management stands with the possibility of a return remains on hold. As a free agent, formal talks cannot take place until July 1. “We haven’t had the conversation,” Udonis Haslem said. “I’m assuming that everybody’s watching the playoffs, everybody is kind of paying attention and seeing how things go. I’m sure our guys are working upstairs to try to make this team the best they can. “
Haslem, who turns 38 on June 9, reiterated that he couldn’t envision such a transition because it wouldn’t allow himself to be himself. “I don’t want to do coaching; the coaching is not for me,” he said. “Being in the locker room and being able to have that raw side where I can still be a player and I can still be brutally honest and I don’t have to be politically correct or play the political side of things, it gives me a little more leeway to communicate with my guys being a player, as opposed to a coach.”
Management, though, remains intriguing, as a bridge to making sure there is no divergence from culture that has transformed the franchise and allowed Haslem to share in three NBA championships. “It could possibly be something that intrigues me,” he said. “But more so than anything, I just want to be a part of the organization. We haven’t really defined a role or I haven’t defined a role. But I’m going to be a part of the organization. I’ve laid down a lot of groundwork, the roots.”
James said he hasn’t been resting easy as the Cleveland Cavaliers head into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). “I mean, I lose sleep,” James said after shootaround Saturday morning. “I mean, at the end of the day, when you lose any game in the postseason, [you lose sleep], so it’s never comfort. Playoffs is never comfort. “
Knicks head coach David Fizdale took the first step toward building — and in many ways repairing — a relationship with Kristaps Porzingis by meeting with the All-Star forward’s agent Janis Porzingis, the Daily News has learned. According to a Knicks source, Fizdale and Janis, Kristaps’ older brother, met in Manhattan on Friday after Fizdale returned from the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
Kristaps did not attend the meeting and instead remains in Madrid, Spain continuing his rehabilitation from left knee surgery. Fizdale is still hoping to meet face-to-face with Kristaps in Latvia at some point this summer. Phil Jackson, Jeff Hornacek, Steve Mills and Scott Perry never traveled to the home country of the team’s top player.
That swish from the left corner was Huerter’s first of 15 straight made three-pointers in an individual drill. Los Angeles Lakers Coach Luke Walton, Starbucks coffee in hand, stopped mid-stride to watch Huerter move around the arc. Peja Stojakovic, one of the best shooters in NBA history and now the director of player personnel for the Sacramento Kings, paused a conversation to do the same. A Western Conference scout tracked Huerter’s shots on a chart, and when it was only makes and no misses he picked up his pencil and mouthed a single word: Wow.