May 22, 2018 | 6:42 am EDT Update
The home side won thanks in part to a 44-point performance from the incomparable LeBron James and the collective grit of his teammates. The Cavaliers needed to dig deep, a trait embodied by the ageless Korver. He tallied 14 points, recorded a postseason career-high three blocked shots and kept picking himself up off the floor after sacrificing for the cause. “I’m going to be hurting tomorrow,” said Korver, who’s been battling through a right foot injury. “My back is a little sore, my elbow is a little sore, but this is fun basketball. It’s the playoffs. We’re at home. The crowd was rocking tonight. And it just kind of takes over you sometimes.”
“I’ve loved Kyle ever since we made the trade to get him here,” No. 23 said. “I have no idea how Griff (former general manager David Griffin) was able to pull that off still to this day. He’s just a true professional. There’s not many of us ’03 class guys still around. I feel like we’re just cut from a different cloth …”
Steve Bulpett: Side note on that long bomb from Kevin Love to LeBron: Love’s middle name, Wesley, is in honor of Wes Unseld, who is one of the greatest outlet passers in the history of the game. (Further-to-the-side note: Unseld’s first name is actually Westley.)
After tallying three blocked shots, did @KyleKorver feel like @officialmutombo at all? That question was on the mind of one of his @cavs teammates as well. #WhateverItTakes
The Celtics dug themselves an early first-quarter hole highlighted by three missed dunk attempts on a night when Boston missed a staggering 15 dunks and layups overall. Despite numerous second-half surges, the Celtics never truly got over the hump, as the Cavaliers fended them off en route to a 111-102 triumph at Quicken Loans Arena. “It’s the best two out of three to go to the NBA Finals. Doesn’t get better than that,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Ultimately, anybody that didn’t think this was going to be tough — I mean, everything is tough. In this deal, it’s a blast to have to grit your teeth, get up off the mat and go after it again. That’s part of it.”
Melissa Rohlin: KD on Curry’s F-Bomb: “When he releases an F-bomb of course I like it bc that word is just an important word when you’re playing basketball. It means so much. But I just like his excitement for the game and his intensity. The crowd feeds off of that and we feed off of the crowd”