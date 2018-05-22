Schlenk: He has got really good size at 6’8. He has g…
Schlenk: He has got really good size at 6’8. He has got really good court vision with his ability to pass the ball. He is a good shooter, not a great shooter, but that’s one thing guys get better at with a lot of repetition, and obviously in the NBA, you get nothing but repetition. His body, his frame, he has got a good frame and he has got the ability to add good weight. He is certainly an intriguing prospect and, with his basketball IQ and his ability to make his teammates better for his age and just his maturity on the court, it’s really impressive.
May 22, 2018 | 12:07 pm EDT Update
Wolves taking calls on Karl-Anthony Towns?
Brian Windhorst: They recently fired Vince Legarza, who’s his strength-and-conditioning coach or he’s actually his workout coach with the Wolves and, according to The Athletic, didn’t tell him about it. He found out when everybody else did. I don’t think that the Wolves are looking to trade him, but teams are definitely sniffing around as if maybe there’s something here. They’ve already taken some calls on him. This is not new. Blake Griffin, the Clippers called and offered Blake Griffin for him. They’re going to, I believe, get more calls on this, especially the way there seems to be a disconnect between Karl and the franchise.
Appearing on ESPN, Brian Windhorst elaborated on talk of tension between Towns and Minnesota: “Let’s just put it this way: I didn’t make this up. People in the league have been saying, “You know, maybe we should call and take a look and see what’s going on with Karl Towns.” Now, he and Tom Thibodeau did not have the greatest season together. I think that’s far to say.
The NBA tracks the movement of every player on the court, and one of the data points tacked is how fast a player moves throughout a game. According to the data, James averaged a speed of 3.4 MPH during the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals. No other player in the series has averaged a lower speed. Based on the numbers, James has been the slowest player in the series. Here’s how James responded when The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd presented him with that fact: “That’s the dumbest I’ve ever heard,” James told The Athletic after his 44 points evened this series at two games each. “That tracking can kiss my ass. The slowest guy? Get out of here.”
With that as the backdrop, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was prompted about Doncic on Tuesday as part of an interview with 92.9 The Game in Atlanta and he started by indicating that Atlanta is looking to “get a read” on Doncic’s status. (via KL Chouinard of Hawks.com) “I had a chance to sit down with his agent last week in Chicago and try to get a read on the situation, and his agent obviously was flying over to the (EuroLeague) Final Four in Belgrade. He’ll get back to the States this weekend and we’re going to circle back with him.”
From an on-court perspective, though, Schlenk appears quite impressed with Doncic and he shed light on his viewpoint. “What he has been able to accomplish in Europe, we’ve never seen before — A 19-year-old kid who has been MVP of the Final Four, MVP of EuroLeague, won a European Championship — what he has been able to accomplish at his age has never been duplicated over there.”
David Scott: Hearing Jon Davis worked out for Celtics today, has also had workouts with OKC and Brooklyn. @charlotte49ers
Harrison Wind: Nuggets hosting six more prospects today. Among them are Ethan Happ (Wisconsin) and Shamorie Ponds (St. Johns). Ponds, who’s rated 61st on ESPN’s big board, is the highest ranked prospect Denver has brought in so far. pic.twitter.com/1Ai0az7R3Y