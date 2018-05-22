USA Today Sports

35 mins ago via Peachtree Hoops
With that as the backdrop, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was prompted about Doncic on Tuesday as part of an interview with 92.9 The Game in Atlanta and he started by indicating that Atlanta is looking to “get a read” on Doncic’s status. (via KL Chouinard of Hawks.com) “I had a chance to sit down with his agent last week in Chicago and try to get a read on the situation, and his agent obviously was flying over to the (EuroLeague) Final Four in Belgrade. He’ll get back to the States this weekend and we’re going to circle back with him.”

May 22, 2018 | 12:07 pm EDT Update

Wolves taking calls on Karl-Anthony Towns?

Brian Windhorst: They recently fired Vince Legarza, who’s his strength-and-conditioning coach or he’s actually his workout coach with the Wolves and, according to The Athletic, didn’t tell him about it. He found out when everybody else did. I don’t think that the Wolves are looking to trade him, but teams are definitely sniffing around as if maybe there’s something here. They’ve already taken some calls on him. This is not new. Blake Griffin, the Clippers called and offered Blake Griffin for him. They’re going to, I believe, get more calls on this, especially the way there seems to be a disconnect between Karl and the franchise.
35 mins ago via NBC Sports

35 mins ago via NBC Sports

The NBA tracks the movement of every player on the court, and one of the data points tacked is how fast a player moves throughout a game. According to the data, James averaged a speed of 3.4 MPH during the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals. No other player in the series has averaged a lower speed. Based on the numbers, James has been the slowest player in the series. Here’s how James responded when The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd presented him with that fact: “That’s the dumbest I’ve ever heard,” James told The Athletic after his 44 points evened this series at two games each. “That tracking can kiss my ass. The slowest guy? Get out of here.”
35 mins ago via For The Win

35 mins ago via Peachtree Hoops

Schlenk: He has got really good size at 6’8. He has got really good court vision with his ability to pass the ball. He is a good shooter, not a great shooter, but that’s one thing guys get better at with a lot of repetition, and obviously in the NBA, you get nothing but repetition. His body, his frame, he has got a good frame and he has got the ability to add good weight. He is certainly an intriguing prospect and, with his basketball IQ and his ability to make his teammates better for his age and just his maturity on the court, it’s really impressive.
35 mins ago via Peachtree Hoops

