Kent Bazemore: Josh Richardson should’ve been All-Defense
May 23, 2018 | 3:12 pm EDT Update
Basketball-Reference: 3+ All-Defensive Team appearances before age-25 season: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dwight Howard, Serge Ibaka, Andrei Kirilenko, Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis
The NBA announced on Wednesday that Dejounte Murray was named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Murray was the only player in the NBA under 6-6 to record at least 400 rebounds, 90 steals and 30 blocks this season. A second-year guard, Murray earned his first career selection, which makes him the third guard and ninth player in Spurs history to be named to an All-Defensive Team, joining George Johnson, Alvin Robertson, David Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Tim Duncan, Bruce Bowen, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. He averaged 5.7 rebounds, 1.20 steals and 0.38 blocks to go along with 8.1 points and 2.9 assists in 21.5 minutes.
When Kendrick Perkins signed on the dotted line to join the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent on the final day of the regular season, his contract paid him a prorated portion of the veteran’s minimum salary, worth a whopping $13,156. […] James, looking to create a unified team experience for Cleveland’s postseason run, paired with New York-based designer Thom Browne to gift his teammates three of Browne’s signature Super 120s twill suits (a light grey, a grey and a charcoal), white oxford shirts, cashmere cardigan sweaters, sunglasses, ties, black pebble grain leather boots (or calf leather low cut trainers), a black Chesterfield overcoat, a bag and a sweat suit with Browne’s distinct 4-bar detail. The retail cost of the total wardrobe the players received is north of $17,120, according to Browne’s website.
For every road playoff game, through Indiana, in Toronto and now in Boston, the Cavs have worn the suits from the team hotel, onto the bus, into the visitor’s locker room when they make their entrance and up to the postgame podium before they make their exit. One team. Fifteen players. One aesthetic. “I think it just forms unity,” said Perkins. “I think it shows togetherness — win or lose — with them on. Like, when you see when somebody sends out a text and says, ‘Hey, we’re wearing suit No. 2’ and you see everybody wear it, it kind of shows guys that they’re all in. I think it’s a good thing, man. I think it’s a good thing.” Then a grin appeared on the big man’s normally menacing face. “And, it saves people a lot of money from buying clothes.”
The practical perk aside, James said the idea — first hatched by former teammate Dwyane Wade when he was a member of the Cavs earlier in the season — was all about standing out by standing together. “It’s a great look for all of us to get off the bus like that and appear unified,” James said. “It’s all class.”