May 24, 2018 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
Tatum’s gone from 13.9 to 18.4 points a game in the postseason and has been averaging 20.5 since Game 6 in Milwaukee. Pierce averaged 16.5 points as a rookie, but he didn’t get to participate in the playoffs until his fourth season. “He’s already off to such a great start,” said Pierce. “He’s mature beyond his years. He doesn’t look rattled by the moment. Sometimes you see rookies have problems when they get to this point. I saw Ben Simmons against the Celtics, and it looked like moment was too big for him. He was wide-eyed out there. He looked confused. I don’t see that in Jayson Tatum. And if he didn’t have a team full of guys who are really good players and with two All-Stars, he could easily have won Rookie of the Year. I think he’s just starting to see his potential. He’s just 20 years old and he has a long way to go, but he’s just scratching the surface of how great he can really be.”
