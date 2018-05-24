Michael Cunningham: Hawks draft workouts for Fri: Alkin…
Paul Pierce didn’t mince words. He doesn’t have to. He’s been given good cover. “I think he’s going to be one of the great players in Celtic history,” Pierce said of Jayson Tatum.
Tatum’s gone from 13.9 to 18.4 points a game in the postseason and has been averaging 20.5 since Game 6 in Milwaukee. Pierce averaged 16.5 points as a rookie, but he didn’t get to participate in the playoffs until his fourth season. “He’s already off to such a great start,” said Pierce. “He’s mature beyond his years. He doesn’t look rattled by the moment. Sometimes you see rookies have problems when they get to this point. I saw Ben Simmons against the Celtics, and it looked like moment was too big for him. He was wide-eyed out there. He looked confused. I don’t see that in Jayson Tatum. And if he didn’t have a team full of guys who are really good players and with two All-Stars, he could easily have won Rookie of the Year. I think he’s just starting to see his potential. He’s just 20 years old and he has a long way to go, but he’s just scratching the surface of how great he can really be.”
“[Jayson Tatum] doesn’t know that he’s the guy yet,” Pierce wrote. “When he realizes that, watch out.” He hit a familiar theme in another message, “Mature beyond his years. Scary.”
Rick Noland: “If I had to pick one guy and choose one guy to prevail, it would be LeBron,” Lue said. “I know he’ll be great come tomorrow, and then after that we’ll see.”
James Edwards III: The #Nets’ Trajan Langdon is a front office name I’ve been hearing for a few weeks. Has a background in scouting, too. Only 42.
Monte Poole: Asked @David West if he has seen video of #Bucks player Sterling Brown being tasered and handcuffed over a parking violation: ‘No, and I don’t want to see it. It happens to much. It’s like it’s become normalized.’