Like the rest of the basketball world, the elder Paul had seen this cruel scenario play out too many times before. For the second straight game, Chris Paul had been brilliant in the second half of a taut game against the defending champs and helped Houston pull off a gutty victory. But as has happened throughout his career, an ill-timed injury could cost him and his team dearly. “To get here and have this,” Charles Paul said, shaking his head. “It comes with the job. You never know what’s going to happen. “Chris doesn’t feel sorry for himself. He’s like, ‘OK, this is what happened. We got to make the best of it.’ He’ll talk to the players on the team and say, ‘Hey, I’m still going to be there, even if I don’t play.'”