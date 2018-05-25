USA Today Sports

Marks told me the combination of this being a weak class of free-agent point guards and few teams having considerable cap space heading into July could work to the Hornets’ advantage if Kupchak looks for a Walker trade. Marks said if teams aren’t excited about what’s available in free agency in July, then they could instead make over rosters with trades in June. Cho did that in 2015, acquiring Batum and Jeremy Lamb while preparing for the draft.
Not having 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala for two straight games due to knee injury has been detrimental for Golden State, as well. Yet, Livingston expects the Warriors will get a boost from their fans playing at an Oracle Arena in Game 6 on Saturday that “better be live.” But before returning the Bay Area on Friday, the likely-restless Warriors spent one more night thinking about it all, here in Houston. “They will remember this when we back [in Houston] and win,” Livingston said. “We got to have amnesia, but it’s hard because these nights haunt you. They do. [Makes you] think about what you could do better.”
Doncic who is the youngest Liga Endesa and EuroLeague MVP was asked if he is going to leave for the NBA after winning everything in Europe. His answer, once more, left every scenario open: “Well, I still have to win a Spanish SuperCopa in Spain. I haven’t won it yet. I won everything but you can still win more, more times. Getting the titles again is something that would only happen in Real Madrid, so everything is still open”.
Like the rest of the basketball world, the elder Paul had seen this cruel scenario play out too many times before. For the second straight game, Chris Paul had been brilliant in the second half of a taut game against the defending champs and helped Houston pull off a gutty victory. But as has happened throughout his career, an ill-timed injury could cost him and his team dearly. “To get here and have this,” Charles Paul said, shaking his head. “It comes with the job. You never know what’s going to happen. “Chris doesn’t feel sorry for himself. He’s like, ‘OK, this is what happened. We got to make the best of it.’ He’ll talk to the players on the team and say, ‘Hey, I’m still going to be there, even if I don’t play.'”
The Rockets said Paul would be re-evaluated after he gets an MRI on Friday before his status for Game 6 is determined. A team source told ESPN that his hamstring was still “really sore” late Thursday night and that he’d felt “a twinge” after landing on a jumper in the final minute of the Game 5 win. “We’ll see,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Obviously you saw him limp off. And he’s a tough guy.”
