Scott Agness: IU forward Juwan Morgan is working out for the Atlanta Hawks today.
May 25, 2018 | 3:56 pm EDT Update
Steve Bulpett: Here’s your NBA Finals schedule. The only certainty is that the West will have the home-court advantage. pic.twitter.com/LSKoLDhoN8
Mark Murphy: Theis on how Celtics carried on despite losing so many players, including him: “From the first game here in Cleveland when Gordon got hurt everybody got tougher, get into new roles. Every time somebody missed a game, somebody stepped up.”
Mike Bresnahan: Duke’s Grayson Allen taking some threes in around-the-world portion of Lakers pre-draft workout. pic.twitter.com/l8RVdQMjVf
Scott Agness: Appears Indy product Kris Wilkes worked out for the Brooklyn Nets today, per his Instagram.
Darren Wolfson: Other intriguing names that worked out for the #Twolves today, I hear: Colorado’s George King, Kentucky’s PJ Washington, and Nevada’s Cody Martin. King improved his stock at the Combine. pic.twitter.com/ev88Tb2g21