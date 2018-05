As for describing how LeBron was able to dig deep and do it again, especially after playing all but two minutes of the game, Korver knows how much he savors the opportunity. “It’s just so much heart,” Korver said. “He wanted this game so bad…His performance was amazing. I’ve said this a thousand times, but I’m glad he’s on my team. He craves those moments. He loves those moments. When the game’s on the line, when the season’s on the line – he’s been rising up. That’s what the great players do.”