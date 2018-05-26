Marc J. Spears: Chris Jent is remaining as an assistant…
Marc J. Spears: Chris Jent is remaining as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks on new head coach Lloyd Pierce’s staff, a source said. Jent, who joined the Hawks in 2017, previously worked with Pierce under then-head coach Mike Brown’s staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 26, 2018 | 12:12 pm EDT Update
Even with this selection, there are no guarantees DeRozan, the longest-serving Raptor after having been drafted ninth overall in 2009 by Bryan Colangelo, is back with the team next season. Masai Ujiri fired Dwane Casey and is not expected to limit his shakeup to only one move. Of course there’s a better chance DeRozan does return, but Toronto will explore all options, per multiple league sources.
DeRozan, Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas will likely garner the most interest on the market, though Ujiri could look to cut salary in the form of top disappointment Serge Ibaka or Norman Powell, who is about to see his salary take a leap as his extension kicks in.
Kyle Korver has been a part of the James takeovers for nearly two years now as his teammate. While none of this really surprised him, the veteran sharpshooter still shook his head at how locked in he gets when the lights shine brightest. “I’ve watched him play a lot of really great games,” Korver said after the 109-99 win. “But that was right up there towards the top. Special performance. We needed it.”
As for describing how LeBron was able to dig deep and do it again, especially after playing all but two minutes of the game, Korver knows how much he savors the opportunity. “It’s just so much heart,” Korver said. “He wanted this game so bad…His performance was amazing. I’ve said this a thousand times, but I’m glad he’s on my team. He craves those moments. He loves those moments. When the game’s on the line, when the season’s on the line – he’s been rising up. That’s what the great players do.”
James Palmer, Nebraska’s first-team All-Big Ten guard, will return to the Huskers for his senior season, he confirmed by text to The World-Herald on Friday evening. Palmer declared for the NBA draft but didn’t hire an agent, leaving him eligible to return as long as he withdrew by next Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 senior from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, had workouts with three franchises : Boston, Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Clippers.