After a light afternoon practice at the Toyota Center in Houston Monday, just hours before the Warriors and Rockets will take the court, Curry took the time to pay homage and praise to the man nicknamed “King James.” “He’s willed his team to eight straight Finals. It’s unbelievable to think about the consistency and longevity, just the level of greatness he’s shown in the Eastern Conference,” said Curry. “As a basketball fan, I turned on the TV last night to watch the game. At parts of the game, I didn’t know how it was going to play out, but they found a way to get it done. It was an amazing performance.”