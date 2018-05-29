USA Today Sports

Even though the Hawks and Suns could outbid the Knicks,…

Even though the Hawks and Suns could outbid the Knicks, an NBA source believes if the Knicks offer Beasley their entire $8.6 million — even on a one-year deal — it may be satisfactory. The Knicks want to refrain from giving out long-term deals that would reduce their cap space in 2019 or 2020. “He definitely wants to come back to New York and play for Fizdale,’’ the source close to Beasley said. “Fizdale is another plus. But it’s still a business.’’

Hawks, Suns interested in Michael Beasley

Whether the 6-foot-9 Beasley gets to play for Fizdale is up in the air. The 29-year-old forward becomes a free agent July 1 and is coming off a statistically heady 2017-18 campaign. According to an NBA source, the Hawks and Suns have interest in Beasley and both clubs have cap space. Beasley has a home in Atlanta and is said to be intrigued.
Tim MacMahon: Joe Johnson, who just finished his 17th NBA season, has no doubt that he wants to continue his career. “Hell yeah, I want to keep rolling,” Johnson told ESPN. “I’m not even thinking about [retiring].” He said he’d be interested in re-signing with the Rockets. “I would love to have a chance to win a ring,” he said. “I thought we had a great opportunity, man. It slipped away from us. I want to go to a contender. I don’t want to just be out here playing just to be playing.”
“It’s a great honor,” Middleton said of being a part of the breakfast. “The front office and the owners, they have a lot of confidence in me. They want me to be there long-term. They brought it to my attention that they wanted me to be a part of the process. That’s a huge thing for me. It makes me feel comfortable. It makes me want to be there longer.” Middleton is owed $13 million next season and has a $13 million player option for the 2019-20 season.
“Right now I’m just going to play out my contract,” Middleton said when asked about his future. “I’m not going to put any pressure on myself or think about opportunities that could come up sooner. The way I got to where I am today is taking one day at a time and focusing on my game. Everything will take care of itself once you win also with that. That’s all I’m really worried about. “It’s great. The fans love us. We get love all over the city, which is great. During the playoffs, it was one of the hardest places to play in. It was loud. Fans were intense. To be a Milwaukee Buck, it’s a great feeling. It’s a unique feeling. It’s a small-city market, but when you live there and you play there every night you realize how much you mean to that city and how much you can do to impact people’s lives around there.”
Curry, who finished with 27 points, scored 14 of Golden State’s 33 points in the third quarter as Houston’s shooting didn’t just go cold, it froze. The Rockets missed all 14 3-point attempts in that quarter as part of a 1-for-21 second half from long range. Curry said someone asked him after the victory if it’s still special to get to the finals when it’s the fourth time in a row. “Yes,” he said, “because it’s really hard.”
“Not surprising,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry’s performance. “It usually happens at some point during the game. But that’s ultimately what loosens the game up and what gets us going is Steph’s offense, and Steph’s high screens, and 3-point shots off those screens. For whatever reason, he seems to infuse us with energy. Kevin [Durant] keeps us going with just his methodical scoring. But when Steph and Klay [Thompson] get it going from 3, that’s when our team really seems to take off.”
