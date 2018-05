Tim MacMahon: Joe Johnson, who just finished his 17th NBA season, has no doubt that he wants to continue his career. “Hell yeah, I want to keep rolling,” Johnson told ESPN. “I’m not even thinking about [retiring].” He said he’d be interested in re-signing with the Rockets. “I would love to have a chance to win a ring,” he said. “I thought we had a great opportunity, man. It slipped away from us. I want to go to a contender. I don’t want to just be out here playing just to be playing.”