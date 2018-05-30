Adrian Wojnarowski on the Hawks’ third overall pick: …
Adrian Wojnarowski on the Hawks’ third overall pick: That pick is going to be in play. There are a lot of teams eager in this draft, in the lottery, to try to move up. From #3, #4, #5, you’re going to see a lot of conversations.
May 29, 2018 | 11:25 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid tells ESPN on Bryan Colangelo: “I talked to him and he said that he didn’t say that. He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad.”
Trevor Booker: Just when I was getting depressed bc there weren’t any NBA tonight, this happens. I knew there was a basketball god after all.
Marc J. Spears: Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he got a odd response from Warriors forward Kevin Durant after Game 7 when he told him they needed to go on to beat Cleveland in the NBA Finals. Durant thought he heard D’Antoni say the Rockets would have won if Chris Paul played, sources said.