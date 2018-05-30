USA Today Sports

Q. Obviously Ayton is a physical marvel. What are some other things that make him a top prospect?  Jeff Peterson: I think that’s a great starting point: just from a physical and athletic standpoint he’s pretty unique. There is no doubt that he will be able to translate to an NBA game from that standpoint. He’s pretty mobile, agile. Someone that big, that size that can move the way he does is pretty impressive. This year he showed the ability to make shots. Of course, he can still improve in that area but it’s not like he’s a non-shooter. Made some threes, made some mid-range, made some good short corner jump shots. So I think he has a pretty good foundation to work with there. From a passing and decision-making standpoint, I think there are some positives there, as well. He got double-teamed a bunch because if you don’t he’s just going to score on you. Defensively, he will have to improve because you watch these (NBA playoff) games and they are switching everything (on screens). It’s hard for some of these bug guys to move and keep them in front of you. It’s an area where he can improve, for sure. Rebounding, man, he goes above the rim to get it. There is a lot to be excited about with him.

Sean Cunningham: Kings pre-draft workout for Thursday: Shake Milton (G – 6’6 SMU) Allonzo Trier (G – 6’5” Arizona) Jeff Roberson (F – 6’6” Vanderbilt) EC Matthews (G – 6’5” Rhode Island) Gary Clark (F – 6’8” Cincinnati) Jordan Barnett (F – 6’7” Missouri)
