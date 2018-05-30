Q. Obviously Ayton is a physical marvel. What are some …
Q. Obviously Ayton is a physical marvel. What are some other things that make him a top prospect? Jeff Peterson: I think that’s a great starting point: just from a physical and athletic standpoint he’s pretty unique. There is no doubt that he will be able to translate to an NBA game from that standpoint. He’s pretty mobile, agile. Someone that big, that size that can move the way he does is pretty impressive. This year he showed the ability to make shots. Of course, he can still improve in that area but it’s not like he’s a non-shooter. Made some threes, made some mid-range, made some good short corner jump shots. So I think he has a pretty good foundation to work with there. From a passing and decision-making standpoint, I think there are some positives there, as well. He got double-teamed a bunch because if you don’t he’s just going to score on you. Defensively, he will have to improve because you watch these (NBA playoff) games and they are switching everything (on screens). It’s hard for some of these bug guys to move and keep them in front of you. It’s an area where he can improve, for sure. Rebounding, man, he goes above the rim to get it. There is a lot to be excited about with him.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 30, 2018 | 2:31 pm EDT Update
Mark Medina: Warriors already rule out Andre Iguodala for Game 1. Warriors will re-evaluate him before Game 2
Ben Rohrbach: Kevin Love won’t participate in today’s NBA Finals Media Day. Still in concussion protocol, per NBA.
Sean Cunningham: Kings pre-draft workout for Thursday: Shake Milton (G – 6’6 SMU) Allonzo Trier (G – 6’5” Arizona) Jeff Roberson (F – 6’6” Vanderbilt) EC Matthews (G – 6’5” Rhode Island) Gary Clark (F – 6’8” Cincinnati) Jordan Barnett (F – 6’7” Missouri)
Jeff Goodman: Clemson duo of Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell both withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to school, sources told ESPN.
Jeff Goodman: Kevin Hueter is signing with Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, source told ESPN.
May 30, 2018 | 2:09 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Former NBA head coaches Bernie Bickerstaff and Jim Lynam will consult with Pistons senior advisor Ed Stefanski on the franchise’s head coaching search, league sources tell ESPN. Bickerstaff and Lynam will sit in on interviews with prospective candidates.
Basketball-Reference: By the time the playoffs are over, the #Cavs and #Warriors will have played at least 22 games against each other in the Finals. That’s more than 17 franchises have played in the Finals in total bkref.com/pi/shareit/vcM… pic.twitter.com/yq6VuaRSwq