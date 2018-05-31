Vincent Ellis: Another name to add to the #Pistons front office search: Malik Rose, Atlanta #Hawks manager of basketball operations and GM for the Hawks’ G-League affiliate in Erie, Pa.
May 31, 2018 | 10:56 am EDT Update
It has been widely reported that James was against the Cavs’ decision to acquiesce to Kyrie Irving’s trade request. For the first time publicly, James told Nichols that he did call management to ask them not to trade Irving. “Even if you start back to the summertime where I felt like it was just bad for our franchise just to be able to trade away our superstar point guard,” James said. “A guy that I had been in so many battles with over the last three years, and obviously I wasn’t a part of the communications and know exactly what went on between the two sides. But I just felt like it was bad timing for our team.”
“So I felt like the odds were against us from the summer,” James continued. “And then you know we come into the season, and our All-Star point guard that we got from Boston [Isaiah Thomas] wasn’t able to play until January. We just had so many things going with our team. We shuffled in different lineups, we shuffled in different players, we made a trade at the deadline, and I can’t sit here right now and say that the Finals was a part of my thinking.”
The head coach of the Phoenix Suns, Igor Kokoskov, spoke about Luka Doncic , one of the candidates to be chosen by the Arizona franchise in the draft, and had nothing but words of praise for the child Slovenian prodigy. “He is an extremely talented player. He’s probably the most talented player I’ve trained in 25 years in this business , “Kokoskov said in an interview for the Suns ‘ ‘The Outlet’ podcast . “He’s not the best player, but he’s the most talented .”
Kokoskov continued: “He did a lot for me as a coach and for the Slovenian national team. He played really well. I think as an organization we helped him to grow as a player. We gave him a role he never had before. He played for Real as a rotation player. He was young, he’s only 18. Playing for the national team he had a completely different role. It was different. And expectations were different. He was a go-to-guy, one of the main players. He found a way and handled that part well. He proved that he deserved that attention and everything we gave to him. I think the team helped him and he helped us. His stats and the way he contributed and helped the team win all the games. It’s unbelievable. Our relationship is good, and our memories are great. The last time I saw Luka was eight months ago. For a young player, eight months is a lot. He’s improved a lot. It was a fun time. I really enjoyed coaching Luka.”
May 31, 2018 | 10:11 am EDT Update
Jordan Clarkson had to laugh. “People say crazy shit all the time,” Clarkson said with a smirk. “You turn the news on, see Kanye going crazy. The president saying crazy stuff. Pusha and Drake now. There’s a lot of crazy stuff people saying now.” Clarkson shook his head and shrugged his shoulders. He was surrounded by a knot of reporters at Oracle Arena on Wednesday for NBA Finals media day. “It’s kind of stupid,” he said. “Everybody’s got their own opinions.” There are two predominant opinions concerning Cleveland right now, and the Cavaliers are well aware of both: (1) LeBron James is really good at basketball and (2) his teammates—save Kevin Love—are really not. You can probably guess which of those takes the Cavs are cool with and which one excites them less.
“You hear it,” Larry Nance Jr. said not far from where Clarkson was doing his “crazy shit” monologue. “You can’t turn on SportsCenter or ESPN without it. At the same time, everyone that’s saying that is …” [And here, Nance paused to pick his words, which also served to expose the underlying frustration he and his teammates share on the topic] “ …not playing in the NBA championship. Feel free to judge us. Feel free to make comments on us and do whatever else you like.”