Here is a list of players that have not made a decision…
Here is a list of players that have not made a decision yet on their player option for 2018-19; Mike Muscala, Dewayne Dedmon, LeBron James, Wilson Chandler, Darrell Arthur, Kevin Durant, Thaddeus Young, DeAndre Jordan, Austin Rivers, Milos Teodosic, Enes Kanter, Kyle O’Quinn, Carmelo Anthony (ETO), Paul George, Garrett Temple, Iman Shumpert, Rudy Gay, Danny Green, Joffrey Lauvergne and Jodie Meeks.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
The NBA Finals start Thursday night without one of its former MVPs in Andre Iguodala. But don’t expect the injured Golden State Warriors forward to gaze upon his two championship rings and MVP trophy to make him feel better, since he is not consumed by his hardware. “I think I saw [the MVP trophy] once when we moved,” Iguodala told The Undefeated. “I think it’s in the corner of a spare bedroom. But I don’t have my trophies, so I don’t know where a lot of that stuff is. My mom has a bunch of them. I don’t even know where my rings are. I swear.”
“We’ve got lots of guys who can take on that job [of defending LeBron James],” Kerr said. “It’s a group effort, anyway, guarding LeBron. So K.D., Draymond, Klay [Thompson], Shaun Livingston, they’ll all see time on him.” Green recently told The Undefeated: “K.D. guarded him a ton last year. Sure, I will see some of him. We will mix things up. Hopefully, we can get ’Dre back.”
Damarious Randall has learned the hard way to never underestimate Cleveland sports fans. When Randall recently wrote on Twitter, “If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey,” he had no clue the tweet would become a record-breaker. “I mean, I definitely didn’t think it would go as viral as it did,” Randall, the free safety the Browns acquired in March via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, said Wednesday after the fifth practice of organized team activities. “I mean, I definitely didn’t think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it. Obviously, it was a joke, but just to know how passionate this fan base is, I mean, it’s just really encouraging.”
Randall sent the tweet at 11:58 p.m. Monday, and by the time he spoke to reporters about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, it had been retweeted more than 761,000 times. So Randall had already become the athlete with the most retweeted tweet ever, surpassing one by LeBron James that was retweeted more than 655,000 times last year, according to an unofficial list compiled on Wikipedia. Should Randall eclipse 1 million retweets, he would crack the top nine on the list of the most retweeted tweets. “Do I get a trophy?” Randall quipped.
May 31, 2018 | 11:27 am EDT Update
The image of James sitting in what amounted to an ice tomb while being showered with praise by his peers may not do James’ greatness justice. What he’s doing at 33 years old is essentially uncharted territory for any kind of athlete—in any sport. “The sports-science community is just in awe of this guy,” says Dr. Michael Joyner of the Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s leading experts in human performance and physiology. “People should just recognize what they’re watching in LeBron. It’s different than Jordan. People need to get out of Jordan this, Jordan that. LeBron is different.”