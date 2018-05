Damarious Randall has learned the hard way to never underestimate Cleveland sports fans. When Randall recently wrote on Twitter, “If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey,” he had no clue the tweet would become a record-breaker . “I mean, I definitely didn’t think it would go as viral as it did,” Randall, the free safety the Browns acquired in March via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, said Wednesday after the fifth practice of organized team activities. “I mean, I definitely didn’t think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it. Obviously, it was a joke, but just to know how passionate this fan base is, I mean, it’s just really encouraging.”