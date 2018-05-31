USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Is he a point guard? A wing? Or does it even matter? Jeff Peterson: I don’t think it matters. He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and he’s comfortable without the ball in his hands, too. He’s shown that with the Slovenian national team with he played with (Miami Heat point guard) Goran Dragic. Dragic had the ball a lot and they would play off one another. And Doncic is smart so he can figure it out with or without the ball. I think he’s one of those guys that you put him out there and you figure it out. He’s a guy you want out there because he’s reliable and comfortable with the ball in his hands and typically makes good decisions.

May 31, 2018 | 2:28 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Kings draft workout for Friday: Marcus Foster (G – 6’3” Creighton) Daxter Miles (G – 6’3”) West Virginia Ben Emelogu (F – 6’6”) SMU Desi Rodriguez (F – 6’6”) Seton Hall Alize Johnson (F – 6’9”) Missouri St. Jordan Barnett (F – 6’7”) Missouri
18 mins ago via SeanCunningham

