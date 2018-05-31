Is he a point guard? A wing? Or does it even matter? Je…
Is he a point guard? A wing? Or does it even matter? Jeff Peterson: I don’t think it matters. He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and he’s comfortable without the ball in his hands, too. He’s shown that with the Slovenian national team with he played with (Miami Heat point guard) Goran Dragic. Dragic had the ball a lot and they would play off one another. And Doncic is smart so he can figure it out with or without the ball. I think he’s one of those guys that you put him out there and you figure it out. He’s a guy you want out there because he’s reliable and comfortable with the ball in his hands and typically makes good decisions.
May 31, 2018 | 2:28 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: The Cavs say Kevin Love has completed the NBA’s Concussion Return to Play Program and will be available to play tonight in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Jordan Zirm: in 9 games against the Golden State Warriors since joining the Cavs, Kyle Korver has shot 14-41 from the field, good for just 34%. He’s just 11-32 from deep
The Vertical: IT rooting for the Cavs? 🤔 (👀 Peep the JR and Rudy Gay comments 😂). pic.twitter.com/vNrQsiYapI
Terrence Ross: Ok I’m here a lot of ppl say #1 if he wins. Hmm while LeBron has had a legendary career, will it top winning 3 in a row twice? Idk Jordan is unreal, idk. But I’m glad i was alive to watch Jordan. And blessed to be able to play again LBJ.
Terrence Ross: So what ever happens, cavs win or dubs win, we are about to witness greatness. #ESSKEETIT
Gerald Bourguet: #Suns draft workouts for today: Keita Bates-Diop – Ohio State Devon Hall – Virginia George King – Colorado J.P. Macura – Xavier Chimezie Metu – USC Malik Newman – Kansas
Sean Cunningham: Kings draft workout for Friday: Marcus Foster (G – 6’3” Creighton) Daxter Miles (G – 6’3”) West Virginia Ben Emelogu (F – 6’6”) SMU Desi Rodriguez (F – 6’6”) Seton Hall Alize Johnson (F – 6’9”) Missouri St. Jordan Barnett (F – 6’7”) Missouri
B/R Kicks: Remember when @LeBron James brought out the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” for #NBAFinals practice? #TBT pic.twitter.com/FuUFS0sG0p