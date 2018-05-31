USA Today Sports

Q. (Cunningham) Americans don’t get to see Doncic ver…

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Q. (Cunningham) Americans don’t get to see Doncic very much. I watched some of his games on video and it seems his vision, his passing and play-making are off the charts. Are those the things that make him a top prospect? A. (Jeff Peterson, Hawks assistant GM): Yes. Just his ability to make guys better, make the game easier for guys really stands out. Up until this (Rockets-Warriors) playoff series I think you saw a lot of ball movement especially with Golden State. I think they reverted back to the (isolation plays) this series just because of the (defensive) switching that was occurring. But, in general, the NBA is moving more toward ball movement, player movement and (Doncic) really thrives in that area. It’s his vision, his willingness to make passes, his unselfishness. His size allows him to see over guys and find guys in different angles. He’s a decent shooter. The thing with him is, he’s not afraid to take big shots and he makes big shots. He has a ton of confidence to be able to do what he’s doing at that age at that level in that league is pretty impressive.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Hawks Front Office
More HoopsHype Rumors
May 31, 2018 | 2:28 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Kings draft workout for Friday: Marcus Foster (G – 6’3” Creighton) Daxter Miles (G – 6’3”) West Virginia Ben Emelogu (F – 6’6”) SMU Desi Rodriguez (F – 6’6”) Seton Hall Alize Johnson (F – 6’9”) Missouri St. Jordan Barnett (F – 6’7”) Missouri
22 mins ago via SeanCunningham

, , , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Home