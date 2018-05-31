Q. (Cunningham) Americans don’t get to see Doncic ver…
Q. (Cunningham) Americans don’t get to see Doncic very much. I watched some of his games on video and it seems his vision, his passing and play-making are off the charts. Are those the things that make him a top prospect? A. (Jeff Peterson, Hawks assistant GM): Yes. Just his ability to make guys better, make the game easier for guys really stands out. Up until this (Rockets-Warriors) playoff series I think you saw a lot of ball movement especially with Golden State. I think they reverted back to the (isolation plays) this series just because of the (defensive) switching that was occurring. But, in general, the NBA is moving more toward ball movement, player movement and (Doncic) really thrives in that area. It’s his vision, his willingness to make passes, his unselfishness. His size allows him to see over guys and find guys in different angles. He’s a decent shooter. The thing with him is, he’s not afraid to take big shots and he makes big shots. He has a ton of confidence to be able to do what he’s doing at that age at that level in that league is pretty impressive.
May 31, 2018 | 2:28 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: The Cavs say Kevin Love has completed the NBA’s Concussion Return to Play Program and will be available to play tonight in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Jordan Zirm: in 9 games against the Golden State Warriors since joining the Cavs, Kyle Korver has shot 14-41 from the field, good for just 34%. He’s just 11-32 from deep
The Vertical: IT rooting for the Cavs? 🤔 (👀 Peep the JR and Rudy Gay comments 😂). pic.twitter.com/vNrQsiYapI
Terrence Ross: Ok I’m here a lot of ppl say #1 if he wins. Hmm while LeBron has had a legendary career, will it top winning 3 in a row twice? Idk Jordan is unreal, idk. But I’m glad i was alive to watch Jordan. And blessed to be able to play again LBJ.
Terrence Ross: So what ever happens, cavs win or dubs win, we are about to witness greatness. #ESSKEETIT
Gerald Bourguet: #Suns draft workouts for today: Keita Bates-Diop – Ohio State Devon Hall – Virginia George King – Colorado J.P. Macura – Xavier Chimezie Metu – USC Malik Newman – Kansas
Sean Cunningham: Kings draft workout for Friday: Marcus Foster (G – 6’3” Creighton) Daxter Miles (G – 6’3”) West Virginia Ben Emelogu (F – 6’6”) SMU Desi Rodriguez (F – 6’6”) Seton Hall Alize Johnson (F – 6’9”) Missouri St. Jordan Barnett (F – 6’7”) Missouri
B/R Kicks: Remember when @LeBron James brought out the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” for #NBAFinals practice? #TBT pic.twitter.com/FuUFS0sG0p