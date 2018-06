Q. Bagley is very athletic and smooth. He’s very productive as a scorer, mostly around the basket. How does his game translate to the league? A. (Jeff Peterson) One thing you get immediately with him is his motor, his willingness to play hard every possession. You go watch him in practice, in a game, in a workout and he’s going hard. Coaches will very, very much appreciate that they won’t have to coach his effort. As fans, you will really appreciate that he is going to go hard every possession. Regardless of who he’s going up against, he’s trying to take the head off. So I think that will definitely translate. He was very left-handed dominant this year so that’s an area he can improve is getting more comfortable with his right hand. At the same time, he’s so damn productive with his left, if it’s not broke don’t fix it. There’s a few guys in the league who have go-to moves and you know they are going to it and they still get it off because they are that good, that athletic. But I think he can improve with his right hand. His shooting can continue to get better. That’s another area where, again, the positive thing about that is he works hard. So if he puts the work in I think his shooting will get better. It may take a little time but it will get better.