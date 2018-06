Durant says he was already pretty much convinced before he and the four Warriors stalwarts went off to talk in the grove area in the house’s backyard. Durant: At that point I’m just like, this is where I want to be, anyway. I just wanted to meet with them. I wanted to meet and see if this is where I really want to play. So as soon as I sat down, had the first conversation, no small talk, straight to it, I’m like, this is where I need to go. And everything else was the cherry on top. I was already sold when they walked in