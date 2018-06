Whatever solace the Cleveland Cavaliers could take back to their home court for Game 3 of the NBA Finals — knowing they let a win slip away in Game 1 and had their chances in Sunday’s 122-103 Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors — LeBron James said his team better stay on edge. “We’ve got an opportunity to go home, and we played some really good basketball on our home floor. But that shouldn’t give us any comfort,” James said. “We should still be uncomfortable with the series as we were in Game 1 and as we were tonight.”