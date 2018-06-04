Q. Can he defend in space on switches? A. (Jeff Peterson, Hawks assistant GM) Yeah, I think he’s pretty good in that area. But the thing is, with all of these guys, they have to get better. When you are going against the guy from Iowa vs. you are going against John Wall, it’s a little different. But I think he can. I think in time he can get there. Some guys, nobody can guard. You are not staying in front of John Wall; it’s probably not happening. The length and the willingness will help Jackson.
June 4, 2018 | 11:53 am EDT Update
For Curry, the challenge that he has faced in each of his Finals appearances is to be more spectacular than he usually is, to leave an indelible mark with a moment, or moments, that will be replayed for decades. Memories are short these days, erased with the swiftness of hitting the refresh button. Curry can’t make everyone remember everything that he’s done in the NBA Finals, nor does he plan to try. “I could spend all day huffing and puffing about my performances over the last three years and the Finals MVP talk and all that stuff. I never let that creep into my focus of how I’m playing,” Curry told Yahoo Sports after scoring a game-high 33 points and posting his fifth 30-point game in the Finals in the Warriors’ 122-103 victory that gave them a 2-0 series lead. “It helps our team win when I’m playing well and aggressive, with confidence. As long as I keep that up, good things will happen.”
Once Durant committed, both players essentially canceled out one another for the chance of ever winning regular-season MVP again, but it also created a situation in which Curry will be lucky if he wins every other Finals MVP. Durant devastated Cleveland and outplayed James last season, earning the individual acclaim. Curry had to again hear that he hasn’t owned the Finals, despite averaging 26.8 points, 9.4 assists and eight rebounds and closing out the Cavaliers with 34 points in the finale. “I think the biggest thing, I’ll let other people talk about what I have or haven’t done at this stage. That chatter is always going to continue,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. “Besides how 2016 ended, I’ve been pretty happy with my performance, and everybody in our locker room can tell you I’ve been playing well. That’s all that matters to me.”
Q. (Cunningham) I like Jaren Jackson Jr. a lot. He’s very good defensively and seems he has good potential as a scorer around the basket. What’s your opinion on that? A. (Jeff Peterson, Hawks assistant GM) He’s intriguing because he’s so young. It’s almost like there is a lot of room to mold and to help grow him. He’s obviously been coached well with Michigan State and (Tom) Izzo. I do think he’s pretty good with both hands around the basket. Good touch. And with him it’s pretty neat because he’s not only capable of scoring on the interior but he can also step outside and shoot the basketball. He shot at a very high clip this year (38-for-96 on 3-pointers, 39.6 percent). He’s confident in his shot. He’s an unbelievable rim protector. Very good on the defensive end. Just instincts and plays hard and doesn’t give up. He blocks shots, challenges shots. It’s very exciting when you are watching him.
David Locke: ESPN announces that @heydb Doris Burke has signed a new multi year contract to stay on as analyst for ESPN. Hopefully with expanded role. Good news for all NBA Fans