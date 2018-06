For Curry, the challenge that he has faced in each of his Finals appearances is to be more spectacular than he usually is, to leave an indelible mark with a moment, or moments, that will be replayed for decades. Memories are short these days, erased with the swiftness of hitting the refresh button. Curry can’t make everyone remember everything that he’s done in the NBA Finals, nor does he plan to try. “I could spend all day huffing and puffing about my performances over the last three years and the Finals MVP talk and all that stuff. I never let that creep into my focus of how I’m playing,” Curry told Yahoo Sports after scoring a game-high 33 points and posting his fifth 30-point game in the Finals in the Warriors’ 122-103 victory that gave them a 2-0 series lead. “It helps our team win when I’m playing well and aggressive, with confidence. As long as I keep that up, good things will happen.”