Michael Cunningham: Update: Wagner out, replaced by Maten (UGA)
Monty Williams has agreed to a deal to join Brett Brown’s coaching staff with the Philadelphia 76ers as the lead assistant, league sources told ESPN. Williams, 46, will leave the San Antonio Spurs front office, where he has spent the past two years. Williams spent five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, reaching the Western Conference playoffs twice.
Williams interviewed for the head coaching job in Milwaukee this spring. His return to the bench with Brown and the Sixers signifies his next stop to becoming a head coach again. The Sixers lost assistant coach Lloyd Pierce to the Atlanta Hawks as head coach.
Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry started their Monday evening at the formal Bill Bradley tribute gala for the Hospital for Special Surgery, then were heading for a late-night dinner with Oklahoma’s electric point guard prospect Trae Young. “He’s an intriguing player, intriguing talent,’’ Mills said Monday on the eve of Young’s private workout at the Knicks’ Tarrytown headquarters.
“[Trae] is a little bit bigger than he looked on the court,’’ Mills added in his first remarks about any of the 2018 draft prospects. “You look at what he did with the players he had around him and what he did at the start of the season. You have to say this guy has a chance to be a special player.’’
Tony Jones: Hearing Troy Brown had a very good workout with the Los Angeles Clippers today… went against Zhaire Smith
Alex Kennedy: The Trail Blazers are working out free agents KJ McDaniels, Casper Ware, Kadeem Jack, Isaiah Cousins, Kyle Randall and several others over the next few days at a mini camp. Today, Blazers like Zach Collins, Wade Baldwin, Caleb Swanigan and Jake Layman played with/against the FAs.