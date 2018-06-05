USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via ESPN
Williams interviewed for the head coaching job in Milwaukee this spring. His return to the bench with Brown and the Sixers signifies his next stop to becoming a head coach again. The Sixers lost assistant coach Lloyd Pierce to the Atlanta Hawks as head coach.

June 4, 2018 | 10:18 pm EDT Update
Monty Williams has agreed to a deal to join Brett Brown’s coaching staff with the Philadelphia 76ers as the lead assistant, league sources told ESPN. Williams, 46, will leave the San Antonio Spurs front office, where he has spent the past two years. Williams spent five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, reaching the Western Conference playoffs twice.
1 hour ago via ESPN

Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry started their Monday evening at the formal Bill Bradley tribute gala for the Hospital for Special Surgery, then were heading for a late-night dinner with Oklahoma’s electric point guard prospect Trae Young. “He’s an intriguing player, intriguing talent,’’ Mills said Monday on the eve of Young’s private workout at the Knicks’ Tarrytown headquarters.
1 hour ago via New York Post

June 4, 2018 | 8:42 pm EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: The Trail Blazers are working out free agents KJ McDaniels, Casper Ware, Kadeem Jack, Isaiah Cousins, Kyle Randall and several others over the next few days at a mini camp. Today, Blazers like Zach Collins, Wade Baldwin, Caleb Swanigan and Jake Layman played with/against the FAs.
3 hours ago via AlexKennedyNBA

