Adam Zagoria: Trae Young talks #Knicks workout. Heads to Orlando next. Also has Atlanta and Chicago coming up. @theknicksblog
Ian Begley: Oakland guard Kendrick Nunn, the NCAA’s No. 2 scorer (25.9 ppg) last season, has a workout scheduled with the Knicks, per league sources.
Nearly every day for the past month, James has posted a video to his Instagram Story of a different teenager or young adult with experience in business, social justice, or philanthropy, letting them share their passions, work, and wisdom. The Instagram Story expires after 24 hours, but James has saved them under Instagram’s new Highlights feature pinned to his profile. The first video posted to the campaign came from Kheris Rogers, an 11-year-old who started an anti-bullying-focused clothing company called “Flexin’ in my Complexion” after she was bullied because of her skin color.
Other videos have included messages about nutritious food, community-police relations, literacy, rising sea levels, plastic pollution, homelessness, and even the epidemic of bees dying at an alarming rate. LeBron’s involvement does not magically solve any of these issues, but he’s given us a window into what “starting a dialogue” means in 2018. “One day I got a DM notification: ‘@kingjames mentioned you in his Story,’ and I almost fainted,” said Jen Winston, who runs the feminist Instagram account Girl Power Supply.
A “like” by Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams on a comment on an Instagram post critical of Carmelo Anthony is said to have been an accident, a team spokesman told ESPN. On a post featuring four Thunder players — Adams, Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George — with the caption “Who’s more valuable to OKC?” Adams liked a comment that said “All of them except Melo.”