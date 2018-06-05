USA Today Sports

Former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young told reporters in New York on Tuesday that that the Hawks are one of four teams he will work out for prior to the NBA draft. Among those four teams, the Hawks own the highest pick at No. 3 overall pick. The Magic have the No. 6 pick, the Bulls No. 7 and the Knicks No. 9.

June 5, 2018 | 1:23 pm EDT Update
