USA Today Sports

Nurse was among the first interviewed by team president…

40 mins ago via TSN

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 5, 2018 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
It’s been nearly four weeks since the Toronto Raptors made the controversial decision to fire their head coach, Dwane Casey, and while the search for his replacement is still ongoing the team appears to be leaning towards a familiar face. Toronto assistant Nick Nurse remains the favourite to land the Raptors’ vacant head coaching job, league sources tell TSN, though several external candidates are also being considered, including San Antonio Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka, as well as Sarunas Jasikevicius, a rising star in the EuroLeague.
40 mins ago via TSN

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

Storyline: Raptors Coaching Job

40 mins ago via peteredmiston

, , , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: Draft Workouts
June 5, 2018 | 5:12 pm EDT Update
Though the WestGate Las Vegas sports book has given the Heat tied for the fifth best odds of winning the championship next season (20 to 1) because of a belief LeBron James could return to the Heat this summer, there is absolutely no expectation inside the Heat that James will return. Yes, the Heat would welcome James back if he shockingly decided to come back. But the Heat would need to trade off many of its appealing assets to make this work even in the unlikely event James wanted to return. And if Cleveland refused to do a sign-and-trade with the Heat, Miami would need to trim more than $55 million in salary while taking no money back to create the cap room.
3 hours ago via Miami Herald

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: LeBron James Free Agency
Home