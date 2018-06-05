Nurse was among the first interviewed by team president…
Nurse was among the first interviewed by team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster in the middle of May, the week after Casey was let go. The others in that initial group have either been hired elsewhere (former Hawks and current Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer) or are believed to have lost traction in the evaluation process (Raptors assistant Rex Kalamian and Raptors 905 head coach ).
June 5, 2018 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
It’s been nearly four weeks since the Toronto Raptors made the controversial decision to fire their head coach, Dwane Casey, and while the search for his replacement is still ongoing the team appears to be leaning towards a familiar face. Toronto assistant Nick Nurse remains the favourite to land the Raptors’ vacant head coaching job, league sources tell TSN, though several external candidates are also being considered, including San Antonio Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka, as well as Sarunas Jasikevicius, a rising star in the EuroLeague.
TJ McBride: Couple updates for the #Nuggets pre-draft workouts tomorrow: Khyri Thomas will no longer attend and Bryant Crawford of Wake Forest has been added.
June 5, 2018 | 5:12 pm EDT Update
Though the WestGate Las Vegas sports book has given the Heat tied for the fifth best odds of winning the championship next season (20 to 1) because of a belief LeBron James could return to the Heat this summer, there is absolutely no expectation inside the Heat that James will return. Yes, the Heat would welcome James back if he shockingly decided to come back. But the Heat would need to trade off many of its appealing assets to make this work even in the unlikely event James wanted to return. And if Cleveland refused to do a sign-and-trade with the Heat, Miami would need to trim more than $55 million in salary while taking no money back to create the cap room.